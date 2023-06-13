Traffic Hit on Mumbai-Pune Expressway as 4 Killed in Tanker Accident; 'Fiery Balls of Chemical' Witnessed

A terrible accident took place on Mumbai-Pune highway on Tuesday, killing four people. According to officials, a chemical tanker rammed a divider and overturned. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolences.

“The incident is very unfortunate. I pay my heartfelt condolences. Three people injured in this incident are undergoing treatment at a hospital. I pray for them too. All the systems like state police force, highway police, INS Shivaji and fire brigade are at the spot and now the fire is under control. Traffic has been restored on one side, and the other side will also start soon. The state government is keeping a close eye on the situation," Fadnavis said.

News agency PTI quoted an official as saying that the accident took place on the expressway stretch between Lonavala and Khandala at 11:45 am. The tanker caught fire following an accident and exploded causing fiery balls of the chemical to fall on the motorists travelling on the road below, he said.

Four motorists on the road below sustained injuries, of which three died, while one occupant of the tanker was killed and two others in the vehicle were injured, said the official from Lonavala police station. The injured were rushed to a hospital, he said, adding that the fire at the scene has been extinguished.