CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rain NewsUniform Civil CodeDelhi RapeEid 2023Weather Change Illness
Home » India » Mumbai Rain: Andheri Subway Shut For Third Time In a Week Due to Waterlogging
1-MIN READ

Mumbai Rain: Andheri Subway Shut For Third Time In a Week Due to Waterlogging

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 11:03 IST

Mumbai, India

Andheri Subway witnessed waterlogging on Friday due to heavy rain. (Image/ANI)

Andheri Subway witnessed waterlogging on Friday due to heavy rain. (Image/ANI)

The Andheri Subway was shut down due to waterlogging on Wednesday and Thursday as well after nearly 2 feet of water filled the area due to heavy downpours

As heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai, the Andheri Subway witnessed waterlogging for the third time in a row this week on Friday.

Earlier today, the Indian Meteorological Department’s Mumbai office said that moderate to intense spells of rain is very likely in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar during the next three-four hours. IMD has issued a Yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane on June 30.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rain: BMC to Go Ahead With 10% Water Cut From July 1 Despite Fast-Filling of Lakes

The Andheri Subway was shut down due to waterlogging on Wednesday and Thursday as well after nearly 2 feet of water filled the area due to heavy downpours.

Waterlogged Andheri Subway in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 28. (Image/News18)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday also said that heavy to very heavy rainfall will lash the financial capital in the next four to five days.

Tags:
  1. mumbai
  2. Mumbai rain
  3. andheri
  4. waterlogging
first published:June 30, 2023, 11:03 IST
last updated:June 30, 2023, 11:03 IST