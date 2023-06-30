Mumbai Rain: Andheri Subway Shut For Third Time In a Week Due to Waterlogging

As heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai, the Andheri Subway witnessed waterlogging for the third time in a row this week on Friday.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Andheri Subway in Mumbai waterlogged as the city continues to receive rainfall. pic.twitter.com/UXrg3AM3pn— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

Earlier today, the Indian Meteorological Department’s Mumbai office said that moderate to intense spells of rain is very likely in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar during the next three-four hours. IMD has issued a Yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane on June 30.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rain: BMC to Go Ahead With 10% Water Cut From July 1 Despite Fast-Filling of Lakes

The Andheri Subway was shut down due to waterlogging on Wednesday and Thursday as well after nearly 2 feet of water filled the area due to heavy downpours.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday also said that heavy to very heavy rainfall will lash the financial capital in the next four to five days.