Mumbai Rain News LIVE: Orange Alert in Thane, 2 Killed in Mumbai, Magathane Metro Station Shut as Road Caves In; But Water Crisis Continues

Targeting the ruling BJP government over cracks appeared in the newly-built Variyav Bridge on Surat’s Tapi River on Wednesday after heavy rain fall, Gujarat AAP president Isudan Gadhvi accused state government of corruption.

“In the last one-and-half months, similar cases of damage have been reported for five to six bridges in Gujarat. We want a detailed probe,” the AAP leader said, demanding a CBI probe in the case.