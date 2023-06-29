Mumbai Rain News LIVE: Orange Alert in Thane, 2 Killed in Mumbai, Magathane Metro Station Shut as Road Caves In; But Water Crisis Continues

Live now
Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 07:38 IST
New Delhi, India
Rain News LIVE: The weather remains pleasant in the four metro cities of India, with Delhi’s temperature being recorded at 28 degree Celsius, Kolkata’s 27 degrees, Chennai’s 30 degrees and Mumbai’s 28 degree around 6 am. The national and financial capitals saw light rain early in the morning, while Kolkata and Chennai saw overcast skies. Two persons were killed and a teenager was injured in rain-related incidents in Mumbai, where heavy showers led to waterlogging in many areas, forcing the closure of a busy subway on Wednesday, while suburban train services were delayed.
Targeting the ruling BJP government over cracks appeared in the newly-built Variyav Bridge on Surat’s Tapi River on Wednesday after heavy rain fall, Gujarat AAP president Isudan Gadhvi accused state government of corruption.
“In the last one-and-half months, similar cases of damage have been reported for five to six bridges in Gujarat. We want a detailed probe,” the AAP leader said, demanding a CBI probe in the case.
118 કરોડના ખર્ચે સુરતમાં બનેલો બ્રિજ એક મહિનાની અંદર જ ભાજપે કરેલા ભ્રષ્ટાચારના ભારના કારણે બેસી ગયો છે ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીના રાજમાં થતો ભ્રષ્ટાચાર ફરી એકવાર બહાર આવ્યો છે. pic.twitter.com/CR4M5CjhLw
— Isudan Gadhvi (@isudan_gadhvi) June 28, 2023
Cracks appeared in the newly-built Variyav Bridge on Surat’s Tapi River on Wednesday after the city witnessed heavy rain. According to an Indian Express report, the bridge, built at the cost of Rs 118 crore, was virtually inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel around 40 days ago.
The damage has been reported while Surat and other parts of the state are witnessing heavy rainfall in monsoon.
Assam is witnessing severe flood due to heavy rain which has affected at least 12 districts of the state namely, Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Darrang, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Jorhat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Tamulpur.
According to the daily flood report released by the Flood Reporting and Information Management System, Assam (FRIMS) on Wednesday, at least seven people died in the state due to flooding.
“The number of human lives lost stands at 7 till today,” the report said.
Quoting KS Hosalikar, a senior scientist with the IMD in Pune, a Hindustan Times report predicted the possibility of the monsoon being further enhanced over the Konkan region, including over Mumbai and satellite cities.
“There is a chance of heavy to very heavy rain and IMD has accordingly issued warnings for Konkan, Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra too,” Hosalikar said.
“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa and Maharashtra,” the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.
The local weather office said the intensity of rain will gradually increase over parts of Maharashtra during the next four or five days.
Citing a report by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), news agency PTI reported that some areas in north Mumbai received more than 100 mm rainfall between 8 am and 6 pm.
Dindoshi to Dahisar areas received rainfall in the range of 115.79 mm and 167.11 mm on Wednesday, while localities falling on the Bhandup-Mulund stretch saw precipitation between 101.56 mm and 119.85 mm.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘Yellow Alert’ in Mumbai warning of heavy rainfall for Thursday which is likely to continue in the city till Friday.
Moderate rainfall continues to occur over Mumbai since forenoon as shown in attached Mumbai Radar Image. It is likely to continue during next 3 hrs. Very Heavy rainfall has occurred at isolated stations & heavy at some stations during last 12 hrs as shown in below table. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/QoPGj1XKwb
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 28, 2023
As heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai, two persons were killed and one injured in rain-related incidents. Heavy showers led to water-logging in many areas. According to a PTI report, a 36-year-old woman was injured when a portion of a single-storey ‘chawl’ (old tenement) collapsed on Tuesday evening.
A 30-year-old man, identified as Premlal Nirmal was injured when branches of a tree fell on a house in the Mitha Nagar area of Goregaon. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. In the second incident, a 38-year old person, identified as Kaushal Doshi, suffered injuries when a tree fell on him near Mamledarwadi Junction in Malad. Officials said Doshi was rushed to a civic hospital but was declared dead.
Meanwhile, heavy rains have caused severe flooding, and brought normal life to a standstill in various parts of Assam, besides claiming the lives of seven people, as confirmed by the daily flood report released by the Flood Reporting and Information Management System (FRIMS), Assam on Wednesday. According to the report, 12 districts have been hit by floods, which includes Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Darrang, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Jorhat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur, and Tamulpur.