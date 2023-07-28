Mumbai Rain News LIVE: Mumbai Lake Overflows, Landslide on Pune Highway, Nanded Houses Flooded, Traffic in Some Areas

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over the Konkan, Goa, and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on Friday and Saturday.

IMD has predicted moderate rains for Mumbai for the next couple of days.

As per IMD warnings, Gadchiroli, Satara, Raigad, Pune and Ratnagiri are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

While Thane, Palghar, Nanded, Yavatmal, Hingoli, Latur and Chandrapur are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain.