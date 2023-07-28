Mumbai Rain News LIVE: Mumbai Lake Overflows, Landslide on Pune Highway, Nanded Houses Flooded, Traffic in Some Areas

Live now
Curated By: Asmita Ravi Shankar & Sumedha Kirti
Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 08:00 IST
Mumbai, India
Mumbai Rain News LIVE Updates: The incessant rainfall in Mumbai and surrounding areas have hit normal life. While commuters were stuck in kilometres-long traffic jam on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Thursday morning, another lake supplying water to the financial capital began overflowing. A third incident of landslide in a week was reported on Mumbai-Pune expressway when a mass of earth collapsed near Maharashtra’s Kamshet. Heavy rainfall was reported in Vasmat in Hingoli. On the other hand, Nanded residents were forced to ask “where are our elected representatives” as rain water floods their area and entered their
Key EventsKey Events
Following incessant rainfall that lashed Gujarat’s Navsari on Thursday night, the city has been facing a severe waterlogging situation.
The district collector Amit Prakash Yadav declared a holiday for all the schools and colleges in Navsari.
#WATCH | Severe water-logging situation witnessed in Gujarat's Navsari following incessant rainfall from last night.
District Collector Amit Prakash Yadav has ordered a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city. pic.twitter.com/u0Hvh06dnN
— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2023
According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over the Konkan, Goa, and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on Friday and Saturday.
IMD has predicted moderate rains for Mumbai for the next couple of days.
As per IMD warnings, Gadchiroli, Satara, Raigad, Pune and Ratnagiri are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.
While Thane, Palghar, Nanded, Yavatmal, Hingoli, Latur and Chandrapur are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain.
A Uttarkashi Disaster Management officer said that the Gangotri and Yamunotri National Highways have been closed for traffic on Friday morning owing to the heavy debris falling at Dharasu. The Yamunotri Highway has been closed due to landslides at several places including Dabarkot.
Six NDRF teams arrived at the incident site in Talavali, Khanvel, Dadra Nagar Haveli for rescue operations at 7:20 pm on Thursday. The team rescued 21 persons from the other side of the village. The 21 persons included six men, 12 women and three infants.
Heavy rains severely lashed the Vasmat area in Hingoli on Thursday night. As water from the rains entered people’s houses, the residents of the area asked “Where are our elected representatives?”
A landslide hit the area near Pune’s Kamshet village on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway late on Thursday. No persons were injured in the incident. The road was cleared by Friday morning, however, this was the third such incident in the span of a week.
In view of heavy rains, all schools and colleges in Palghar district will be closed on Friday, the district collector said. In Thane district as well, all the primary, secondary and higher secondary schools will be closed on Friday.
#WATCH | Severe waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Thane due to continuous heavy rainfall
Holiday declared for all the primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in Thane district on 28th July, in view of the heavy rainfall alert.#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/CRmJrffCpa
— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023
Among the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai city, the Modak Sagar in Maharashtra’s Thane has started overflowing at 10:52 pm on Thursday, BMC tweeted.
मुंबईकरांना पाणीपुरवठा करणा-या ७ तलावांपैकी मोडक सागर तलाव आज (२७ जुलै २०२३) रात्री १० वाजून ५२ मिनिटांनी भरुन ओसंडून वाहू लागला आहे.#BMC #BmcUpdates pic.twitter.com/507yzKd8tL
— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 27, 2023
Heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Telangana and parts of Maharashtra including the Konkan, Goa, and Ghat areas. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert warning of heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai on Friday. Parts of Delhi-NCR and east Uttar Pradesh are also likely to witness light to moderate rainfall on Friday.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that among the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbaikars, Modak Sagar Lake started overflowing on July 27 at 10:52 pm. Commuters in the neighbouring Mira Road-Vasai-Virar area said that they were stuck in standstill traffic for over five hours on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. Some locals said that a vehicle had overturned on the highway leading to massive traffic jam. Ghodbunder Road in Thane too saw traffic as the severely damaged road was being constructed amid rain.
In neighbouring Union territory of Dadar and Nagar Haveli, some people were reportedly trapped at Talavali Kanewl. Accordingly, six teams of NDRF were sent to the site and 21 people were rescued.