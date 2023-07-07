Mumbai Rains: Andheri Subway Closed Due to Waterlogging; Traffic Diverted | Details

As rains continue in Mumbai, the Andheri Subway was closed due to extreme waterlogging in the area, the city’s traffic police said.

The traffic from the subway is diverted to Vile Parle bridge and Captain Gore Marg S.V road, it added.

Apart from this movement of vehicles was slow on BD Road, in the vicinity of Mahalaxmi Temple and areas like Asalpha, Sakinaka junction, and Gaffar Khan Road Near Worli Sealink.

Due to water logging, Andheri Subway is closed, while traffic is diverted to Vile Parle bridge & Captain Gore Marg S.V road.पाणी साचल्यामुळे अंधेरी सबवे बंद करण्यात आला आहे, वाहतूक विलेपार्ले पूल आणि कॅप्टन गोरे मार्ग एस. व्ही रोडकडे वळवण्यात आली आहे. #MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 7, 2023

Similar conditions were witnessed in Kurla, Santacruz and SV road and more waterlogging was reported from Dadar TT, Sion Road, Tilak Nagar and Dahisar subway.

Due to water logging, vehicular movement is slow at Gandhinagar Junction, Kanjur Marg.पाणी साचल्यामुळे गांधीनगर जंक्शन, कांजूर मार्ग येथे वाहनांची वाहतूक मंदावली आहे.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 7, 2023

This comes as heavy rains in several parts of Mumbai on Saturday led to the deaths of two persons who were washed away in a drain.

Apart from this, traffic snarls, tree fall incidents and short circuits were seen at several places.

Due to water logging, vehicular movement is slow at Sahara Star Ramnagar Subway.पाणी साचल्यामुळे सहारा स्टार रामनगर सबवे येथे वाहनांची वाहतूक मंदावली आहे.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 7, 2023

The deaths took place in Govandi in the afternoon and the bodies were fished out by fire brigade and police personnel later, an official said, news agency PTI reported.

In a statement issued, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said 11 trees have fallen due to the rains, while seven incidents of short circuit have been reported till 8pm.

It said the eastern suburbs of the metropolis received 69.86 mm rain, while it was 73.57 mm for the western suburbs.