Mumbai Road Works Stuck Due to Lack of Sand, Gravel Supply, Want White Paper on Contracts: Aaditya

Former minister for environment and protocol and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has alleged that the road works in Mumbai and other areas in Navi Mumbai and Thane are stuck due to the lack of supply of sand and gravel for the last two weeks.

Aaditya Thackeray further alleged that someone in the close circle of chief minister Eknath Shinde has put pressure on the stone crusher companies to supply the material from one particular company, which is leading to cost escalation by more than 50%.

Thackeray alleged that gravel is being sold to contractors for Rs 400-Rs 600 per tonne instead of the usual rate of Rs 300.

“Many important infra projects like Delisle Road Bridge, various road projects taken up by BMC won’t be able to complete before May 31 this year, which is the deadline to complete the project before monsoon. This government has announced that they will complete the work before monsoon but if you see on ground situation is far away from their claim,” said Aditya Thackeray.

From January, Aaditya Thackeray has been questioning the 400 km road contract floated by the BMC. He alleged that such contracts were cleared to help the builder and contractor lobby close to CM Eknath Shinde. He also shared the details of the letter written by former BJP corporator from ‘A’ ward of BMC to BMC chief IS Chahal regarding the road project, which has not yet started in his ward after three months of approving the contract.

“This government has messed up the road construction issue. Earlier, they had said to track the road construction status, they will install the CCTV cameras, but, so far, no cameras have been installed. We demand that the CM of Maharashtra should hold a press conference and issue a white paper regarding the issue of road contracts. We also request Union minister Nitin Gadkari to intervene in this issue and ask this government these infra projects within the given time limit,” said Aaditya Thackeray.

Read all the Latest India News here