1-MIN READ

Mumbai: Sanitation Worker Mowed Down by Car While Cleaning Manhole; 2 Arrested

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 18:34 IST

Mumbai, India

Two people - the driver of the vehicle and contractor have been arrested. (News18)

In the video, the sanitation worker can be seen working inside the manhole which was not guarded by a barricading when a car suddenly approaches and run over him

In a shocking incident, a sanitation worker was mowed down by a vehicle while cleaning a manhole in Mumbai’s Kandivali area. The incident took place on June 13 while the victim succumbed to injuries on Sunday.

Two people - the driver of the vehicle and contractor have been arrested and an FIR in this case at Kandivali police station under sections 304 (A), 336 and 279.

The CCTV footage of the incident was released on Sunday after the driver’s death.

In the video, the sanitation worker can be seen working inside the manhole which was not guarded by a barricading when a car suddenly approaches and run over him, injuring the man.

Soon, two men, one of whom appears to be a contractor come running to attend the worker and later take him to the hospital.

The contractor was arrested for failing to install a barricading which resulted in the death of the driver.

