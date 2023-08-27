CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :G20 SummitPM ModiMuzzafarnagarMadurai Train FireChandrayaan-3
Home » India » Mumbai: At Least 3 Dead In Fire At Santacruz Hotel
1-MIN READ

Mumbai: At Least 3 Dead In Fire At Santacruz Hotel

Reported By: Yesha Kotak

News18.com

Last Updated: August 27, 2023, 15:24 IST

Mumbai, India

The fire broke out at Galaxy hotel, near BMC office, in Mumbai's Santacruz. (News18)

The fire broke out at Galaxy hotel, near BMC office, in Mumbai's Santacruz. (News18)

The blaze was reported at 1 p.m. at Galaxy Hotel after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot

At least three people were killed after a fire broke out at a hotel in the Santacruz area of Maharashtra’s Mumbai.

The blaze was reported at 1.17 p.m. at Galaxy Hotel, near the BMC Office in Santacruz East after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The efforts to douse the fire and rescue people stuck in the building are underway.

As per BMC, it was a level 1 fire on the 3rd floor of the hotel.

So far six people have been safely rescued by the fire officials.

This comes weeks after a 61-year-old man died in a fire that erupted in a flat on the sixth floor of a residential building in Santacruz West. One woman was also injured in the incident.

About the Author
Yesha Kotak
Yesha Kotak, Special Correspondent, CNN-News18, specialises in crime, court and investigative reporting. She describes herself as a print reporter in ...Read More
Tags:
  1. fire
  2. mumbai
  3. Santacruz
first published:August 27, 2023, 15:11 IST
last updated:August 27, 2023, 15:24 IST