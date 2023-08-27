Mumbai: At Least 3 Dead In Fire At Santacruz Hotel

At least three people were killed after a fire broke out at a hotel in the Santacruz area of Maharashtra’s Mumbai.

The blaze was reported at 1.17 p.m. at Galaxy Hotel, near the BMC Office in Santacruz East after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The efforts to douse the fire and rescue people stuck in the building are underway.

As per BMC, it was a level 1 fire on the 3rd floor of the hotel.

So far six people have been safely rescued by the fire officials.

This comes weeks after a 61-year-old man died in a fire that erupted in a flat on the sixth floor of a residential building in Santacruz West. One woman was also injured in the incident.