Mumbai: In 'Special 26' Movie-like Scam, Retired PWD Official Loses Rs 36 Lakhs to Fake Raid

In a Bollywood-like scam, a gang of six thieves took money and valuables worth Rs 36 lakhs from a retired PWD official’s residence under the pretext of a raid while posing as police officers.

According to TOI, the thieves, who were posing as Anti-Corruption Bureau officials and raided Kantilal Yadav’s house. He is a retired official from the public works department.

As per the complaint filed by the victim last week, around six men, claiming to be officials from Mumbai Police’s ‘Anti-Corruption Bureau’ barged into Yadav’s house and said they were ordered to search.

The thieves confiscated the mobile phones of Yadav and his wife and made them sit beside one of the thieves who were leading them, till the house search was done. Yadav’s wife was told to hand over the cupboard keys.

When Yadav insisted on seeing the bearded man’s identity, the latter refused, and said it would be shown after the raid was concluded, TOI reported.

While Yadav and his wife were ordered to sit with their leader, the other five accomplices rummaged through all the cupboards in the three-bedroom flat.

During the fake search, the six-member and was able to dig out Rs 25.25 lakh cash, a gold chain worth Rs 3.80 lakh, a ring and a bracelet collectively valued at Rs 4.20 lakh, a diamond ring worth Rs 40,000, a diamond-studded gold mangal sutra worth Rs 80,000 and two wrist watches worth at least Rs 10,000, TOI report said.

The gang members stuffed the valuables in a leather bag taken from one of the cupboards and left.