Mumbai: Security at Nariman House Beefed Up as NIA Finds Google Images of Location with Terror Suspects

Mumbai Police has beefed up security at Chabad House, also known as Nariman House, after the NIA found Google images of the location with terror suspects. The agency had questioned some accused linked to a terror module in a case being probed by the Pune anti-terrorism squad, where four people have been arrested so far.

During their interrogation, the NIA questioned the accused and found they had Google pictures of Chabad House in Colaba. This information was later shared with the Pune ATS and Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police personnel conducted a mock drill around the location on Thursday and security of the place has been beefed up since.

What is the case about?

The ATS had last week arrested a Pune resident for giving shelter to two terror suspects wanted by Kothrud police. Following this, two people were arrested from Ratnagiri and Gondia. Kothrud police had registered a case when they found that the two suspects were attempting to steal a two-wheeler. The two were wanted by the NIA for their involvement in a terror-related case in Rajasthan.

Sources in the ATS said the accused were involved in terror-related activities and had been trained in different methods of sabotage as well as were working on terror plans. The ATS has now arrested two more people, taking the total number of people arrested in this case to four.

Why is Chabad House prominent?

Chabad House, which was renamed as Nariman Lighthouse on the 10th anniversary of the Mumbai 26/11 attacks, was among the 12 locations where 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out coordinated attacks across four days in Mumbai in 2008.

It is a Jewish outreach centre, which was then run by Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg. During the attack, six of its occupants, including Holtzberg and his wife, who was six months pregnant, were killed. Their two-year-old son Moshe survived the attack after being rescued by his Indian nanny Sandra Samuel.