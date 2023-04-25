Mumbai: Senior Citizen Dies of Injuries after Youth Jumps On Him in Goregaon Swimming Pool

In a freak accident, a 75-year-old man lost his life in a swimming pool in Mumbai’s Goregaon when a youth allegedly jumped on him from a height.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at Ozon swimming pool in Goregaon West and the deceased has been identified as Vishnu Samant, the official said. The deceased was identified as Vishnu Samant.

According to a report in TOI, Samant and his 72-year-old wife reside in Goregaon East, where Samant has been regularly going to the Ozone pool in Siddharth Nagar for swimming between 5 and 6pm for the past month. Samant’s 14-year-old grandson, Neel, has been accompanying him to the pool. On April 23, they left for the pool at their usual time of 4:30pm, but an hour later, Neel called Samant’s wife to inform her that her husband had become unconscious.

The report added that after being rushed to Kapadia Hospital by the pool staff, Samant’s sister arrived at around 6:15 pm only to find that he had passed away due to his injuries. The Goregaon Police took action on Monday by registering an FIR under section 304 (A) IPC against the 20-year-old boy responsible. The police are currently recording statements from witnesses and pool staff to gather more information about the incident.

“He sustained injuries to his neck and other parts of the body. He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. On his wife’s complaint, the 20-year-old person who jumped into the pool from a height has been charged with causing death by negligence," a police officer said.

