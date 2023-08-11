Mumbai Horror: 'Serial Molester' Arrested For Harassing, Robbing Women; Targeted Over 20 Victims By Giving Lift On Bike

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly molesting over 20 women this year. As per the police, the man introduced himself as a friend of his victim’s male relatives and lured them on the pretext of dropping them at their homes on his bike.

The accused has been identified as one Balu Pandurang Khaire, a resident of the Sion-Koliwada area and he was arrested from Diva on Wednesday, according to a report by Times of India.

Khaire reportedly drove victims to secluded spots, molested them, and took off with their belongings including their mobile and cash when they screamed for help. So far, the accused molested at least 22 women.

A police team laid a trap to nab Khaire after a victim filed a complaint on August 2 that the accused offered her a lift to drop her home and took her to a building in Bandra (East) where he molested her, the report said.

The accused was arrested after an hour-long chase inside a mangrove in Diva, according to an official from the Nirmal Nagar police station.

Upon interrogation, the accused confessed to the police using the same Modes Operandi, he had molested and robbed at least 22 women this year.

So far, only one accused came forward about the incident, upon whose complaint, the investigation was launched.

The police reportedly identified Khaire through CCTV footage from the area and got his other details through his bike registration number.

“Khaire used to win the confidence of his target with his sweet talk and introduce himself as their family friend. He then offered them a lift to drop them at their workplace or home. On the way, he would molest them," TOI report quoted a police official as saying.