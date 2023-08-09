Mumbai Suburban Services Delayed Due to Technical Snag in Local Train, Other Incidents

Suburban services were delayed on the Central Railway’s main line in Mumbai on Wednesday morning by 10-15 minutes due to a technical snag in a local train and a woman’s attempt to forcefully travel in the motorman’s cabin of another local train at Diva in Thane district, officials said.

Separately, the Solapur-CSMT Express came to a halt at Badlapur station, also in Thane district, due to an alarm chain pulling.

”We appeal to the public not to pull the alarm chain and not to board the cabin of motorman or guard,” Central Railway’s chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure told PTI.

He said a fast local train on its way to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai was held up on the Bhandup-Nahur section for 20 minutes due to a technical snag.

This train remained held up on the Bhandup-Nahur section from 6:56 am to 7:15 am.

Meanwhile, the Khopoli-CSMT fast local train was diverted to platform number 2 at Diva station in Thane district where a woman passenger entered the loco pilot’s cabin and insisted that she would not get down.

Manaspure said as the woman commuter refused to de-board the motorman’s cabin for a long time, it led to disruption of the suburban train operations, causing detention of trains between 6.52 am to 7.05 am.

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) official said the woman alighted from the motorman’s cabin after much persuasion and boarded the ladies’ coach of the CSMT-bound train.

She was taken into custody by women constables of RPF at Kurla station, the official said.

A case was registered against the woman commuter, identified as Deepika Shinde (30), under various sections of the Railways Act.

The official said another woman at the platform at Diva station supported Shinde’s action.

The Central Railway daily ferries around 35 lakh commuters on its suburban network. Trains on its main line operate from CSMT to Kasara (in Thane district) and Khopoli (in Raigad district).