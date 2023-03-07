On the day of ‘Holika Dahan’, residents of Mumbai and neighbouring regions woke up to another day of rain and thunderstorms. Some areas reported occasional power cut off as well.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms in several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai over the next two days. An IMD official said that this bout of rain is due to a trough running from south Konkan to central Chhattisgarh at lower tropospheric levels.

Netizens took to social media to post images and videos of the early morning rain. “Who would have thought it would rain on Holi in Mumbai?" asked a Twitter user.

Dadar, Mumbai: Heavy unseasonal rains lashed #Mumbai & parts of Maharashtra today. IMD predicts partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain & occasional strong winds reaching 50-60 kmph.#MumbaiWeather #MumbaiRains #IMD #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/zvQke8BN2C— PRASHANT SHINDE (@PrashantShindeL) March 7, 2023

After a super hot week, it’s raining in Mumbai now Rain dance arrangements by nature for Holi pic.twitter.com/c01TQJiDAe — Ms Aflatoon (@Ms_Aflatoon) March 7, 2023

Mumbai’s Malad and neighbouring region of Thane. Some claimed to have earthquake-like tremors in Pune.

And surprisingly it's THUNDERING THUNDER now⚡ any possibility of Rain today in Mumbai?Anywhere else is this happening?#MumbaiRains— अतरंगी मुलगी (@AnkitaDsinha) March 7, 2023

Some weather enthusiasts on Twitter also mapped the rain activity, and said, “There is windy condition all over Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The wind flow speed is highest off coast Mumbai in the marked region. It is raining over MMR and some part of Mumbai. If wind direction favours then entire Mumbai will be covered under rain patch. Let’s wait and watch."

What a night it was !!! Nature decided to have a full electric night with constant loud thunder/ ️⚡ moderate to heavy rains a gusty winds in Nagothane ,parts of Mumbai and Thane last night.Waking up to a Monsoon type morning is such a blessing in March⛈️ #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/z5o0nZsxKU — Abizer Kachwala (@KachwalaAbizer) March 7, 2023

The IMD official said that under the influence of the trough running from south Konkan to central Chhattisgarh, isolated light or moderate rainfall with thunderstorm is very likely over central India during March 6-8, over Maharashtra from March 6-9 and over Rajasthan and Gujarat on March 6-7.

Incidentally, the rains come at a time when temperatures have been on the higher side all through February, with the average maximum temperature being 29.5 degrees Celsius, which is the highest since 2016, the IMD official said.

Besides Thane in Mumbai’s neighbourhood, rain also lashed Kalyan-Dombivli, Dhule and Jalgaon. Some reports stated that unseasonal rain in Jalgaon and hail storm in Dhule district have caused huge damage to crops.

In Jalgaon district, crops like banana, wheat, gram and maize were damaged after strong winds swept Bhusawal, Muktainagar and Yaval talukas. A local reported stated that farmers in Dhule district are already estimating losses after storm in Khori Titne area damaged their fields.

