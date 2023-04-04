Mumbai to Soon Get 50 24x7 Food Trucks Across 7 Zones After BMC Clears Much-awaited Policy

Mumbai city will soon get at least 50 food trucks that would function round the clock across all seven zones in the city, according to BMC officials.

The food truck policy has been put on the back burner since 2021. BMC on Monday confirmed that the central purchase department has been informed to float tenders inviting bids for the same, The Times of India reports.

Each of the six zones can now operate as many as seven food trucks, and the seventh zone would be permitted to operate eight food trucks, officials said.

According to TOI, subject to clearance, these food trucks can operate 24×7 and sell any kind of food. They would require permission from health and fire brigade officials and the approval of a monitoring committee at the ward-level.

The spot for the food truck should preferably be near a high football area or a university. They cannot be set up within 200m of a restaurant, officials saidadding that the food trucks will not sell any raw vegetables or fruits.

According to The Hindustan Times, the trucks will be allowed to operate using LPG, microwaves and electric cooking units, after securing permits from several departments in the BMC.

Delhi Food Truck Policy

Last year, Manish Sisodia, the then Deputy CM of Delhi has announced that Delhi would be the first in the country to bring a food truck policy on the lines of US and the UK.

Even though business related to food trucks is not new to India, no state in the country has, however, made any policy to streamline this business and increase employment opportunities in this sector, Sisodia said in August 2022.

