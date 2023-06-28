Mumbai To Witness 10% Water Cut From July 1 As Lake Levels Remain Low Despite Rain

In the wake of inadequate rainfall, Mumbaikars will face a 10 per cent water cuts from July 1, as the delayed monsoon rains barely brought any changes to the water levels of reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) approved the water cut on the recommendation of the hydraulic department, said civic body chief IS Chahal on Tuesday, according to a report by Times of India.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is implementing 15 per cent water cuts from today onwards in supply areas including Kharghar, Taloja and the neighbouring villages.

However, CIDCO said if the situation aggravates, the cut can go up to 25 per cent.

“The rainfall received in the city presently is inadequate and has barely brought any changes to the water level of the dams from which CIDCO acquires water. The decision to implement a cut is taken after taking stock of the situation on the dam site and it is very concerning,” A report by Hindustan Times quoted an official from the water distribution department as saying.

As of Tuesday morning, the water level in the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai was at 6.97 per cent of the total 14 lakh million litres of water required to meet the city’s demand for the year. This figure excluded the reserve water stock.

After delayed onset, Monsoon reached Mumbai on Sunday. Since then, the city has received 344mm and rainfall, which is less than the average June rainfall requirement of 526.3mm.

The city n Tuesday witnessed light rainfall on Tuesday. The Met Department has also issued a yellow alert indicating heavy rainfall at isolated places for Wednesday.