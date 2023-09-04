Mumbai Traffic: Massive Jam on Western Expressway; Commuters See 'Work-from-Home Wish Coming True'

A massive traffic jam hit Mumbai’s Western Express Highway for the second time in a three weeks-span on Monday. The busy highway has been swamped with traffic due to some repair works issue near the Aarey Bridge path that leads to Bandra. According to social media users, the traffic has extended for about six kilometres beyond Borivali.

Social media users posted on X, expressing their concerns and experiences from where they were stuck during this traffic.

The traffic which was said to have been diverted to one lane on the other side of the road also ended up in a congested condition.

Taking to X, users said that Mumbaikars who travel on the Western Express Highway will have to be taking work-from-home today.

Another user took to X and said that, “Something which could be done earlier but efficient team decided to do it on Monday peak hours… Kindly mark half day leave in your respective organisation"

@mumbaitraffic ….this is the reason for traffic jam on Western Express Highway …. Something which could be done earlier but efficient team decided to do it on Monday peak hours… Kindly mark half day leave in your respective organisation pic.twitter.com/iUcT4pXwkh— vikas rajpal (@rajpalvikas007) September 4, 2023

Another user said that this heavy a traffic jam has become a “harassment for all Mumbaikars everyday". The route from Kandivali to Goregaon on the Western Express Highway has been almost stagnant due to the heavy traffic.

Heavy traffic jam from Kandivali to goregaon on Western Express Highway. It’s an harrasment for all the mumbaikar everyday @mumbaitraffic @MTPHereToHelp @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis @RoadsOfMumbai— Ankit Agrawal🇮🇳 (@agrawalankit84) September 4, 2023

#Mumbai terrible traffic jam from Kandivali to Goregaon on Western express highway.Left Kandivali at 8am, not even reached oberoi mall at 8.54amThose having flights plan @mumbaitraffic #Mumbaitraffic— D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) September 4, 2023

Due to the way-long traffic block, commuters have been stuck in the same place for a long period of time and their frustration does not seem to end as they call out Mumbai traffic police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for not informing about the blockade.

There is repair work on Western Express Highway on top of the aarey colony bridge. The traffic jam now extends all the way beyond borivali about 6km long. Avoid Western Express Highway. As usual neither traffic police nor bmc thought it fit to announce the closure.@mybmc— Sachin Baxi (@baxi_sachin) September 4, 2023

Stuck in extreme traffic jam near Poinsur Metro Station, Western Express Highway, I am stuck at a same place from 25 mins @MTPHereToHelp @MumbaiPolice @mybmc— Ojas Phadke (@_ojas_01) September 4, 2023

Previously, on August 14, the Western Express Highway was hit by heavy traffic due to the work of demolishing the gantry girders on the Andheri flyover. Although the Mumbai Traffic Police issued an advisory regarding the same a few days ago, the work continued and took longer than expected leading to traffic congestion on Western Express Highway.