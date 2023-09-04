CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mumbai Traffic: Massive Jam on Western Expressway; Commuters See 'Work-from-Home Wish Coming True'

Curated By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

News18.com

Last Updated: September 04, 2023, 11:45 IST

Mumbai, India

Mumbai: Travellers have been stuck in the same spot for a long time. (Image: X)

Mumbai News: Commuters -- especially those leaving for work -- on a Monday morning, called out the concerned authorities for not informing about the traffic prior to this day

A massive traffic jam hit Mumbai’s Western Express Highway for the second time in a three weeks-span on Monday. The busy highway has been swamped with traffic due to some repair works issue near the Aarey Bridge path that leads to Bandra. According to social media users, the traffic has extended for about six kilometres beyond Borivali.

Social media users posted on X, expressing their concerns and experiences from where they were stuck during this traffic.

The traffic which was said to have been diverted to one lane on the other side of the road also ended up in a congested condition.

Taking to X, users said that Mumbaikars who travel on the Western Express Highway will have to be taking work-from-home today.

Another user took to X and said that, “Something which could be done earlier but efficient team decided to do it on Monday peak hours… Kindly mark half day leave in your respective organisation"

Another user said that this heavy a traffic jam has become a “harassment for all Mumbaikars everyday". The route from Kandivali to Goregaon on the Western Express Highway has been almost stagnant due to the heavy traffic.

Due to the way-long traffic block, commuters have been stuck in the same place for a long period of time and their frustration does not seem to end as they call out Mumbai traffic police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for not informing about the blockade.

Previously, on August 14, the Western Express Highway was hit by heavy traffic due to the work of demolishing the gantry girders on the Andheri flyover. Although the Mumbai Traffic Police issued an advisory regarding the same a few days ago, the work continued and took longer than expected leading to traffic congestion on Western Express Highway.

