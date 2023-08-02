Mumbai: Man Attacks Traffic Cop When Stopped for Driving Bike Without Helmet

A traffic police constable was injured after a man attacked him when he was stopped for driving a bike without a helmet in Mumbai. The incident reportedly took place in Mumbai’s Parel area on Monday when traffic cops tried to stop the 22-year-old ‘mentally ill’ man, from riding a two-wheeler without a helmet.

When traffic policemen tried to stop the man, he continued to ride for a short distance. However, when the police caught him and took him to the police station, he picked up an argument with them, according to a report by India Today.

The man then took out a knife from his pocket and brandished it at the cops, injuring one constable, the report said.

The constable was immediately rushed to the hospital and his treatment is underway.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police filed a non-bailable case against the man under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, he was reportedly not arrested, and issued a notice to him as he is suffering from a mental illness and is currently undergoing treatment.