Mumbai: Traffic Snarls Likely Due to Underground Metro Rail Work in Dadar | Check Alternate Routes

Due to the ongoing construction of an underground railway construction as part of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) in Dadar, commuters are expected to face traffic congestion in some areas in the city on Wednesday.

The railway construction is taking place under Metro line 3, project -4 and due to that, taffic between Lt. Anna Tipnis Chowk (Steelman Junction) to Gadkari Chowk will be affected.

Notably, the VV Rao Marg of Vidhan Bhavan which was barricaded for construction of Vidhan Bhavan station has been restored and will be opened for traffic from Wednesday evening.

V. V Rao Marg of Vidhan Bhavan which was barricaded for construction of Vidhan Bhavan station has been restored and now opened for traffic from today evening. pic.twitter.com/sHz4dcM4uO— MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) March 29, 2023

Alternate routes were also suggested for commuters in the notification issued on Tuesday.

According to police, vehicular traffic proceeding from Portugese church along north bound of Gokhale road shall take left turn from Lt. Anna Tipnis chowk (Steelman Junction) and shall proceed along Ranade Road, Dadasalheb Rege Road, Gadkri Junction and then towards their desire destination.

Besides, traffic moving towards Dadar T. T. Shall take right turn from Lt. Anna Tipinis Chowk (Steelman Junction) then along Ranade Road-Paneri Junction- left turn N.C. Kelkar road- Kotwal Garden then shall proceed towards Dadar T.T.

Northbound of Gokhale road between Gadkari Chowk to Lt Anna Tipnis Chowk (Steelman Junction) shall be closed for vehicular traffic while South Bound of the said road will remain open for vehicular traffic, the notification further read.

Read all the Latest India News here