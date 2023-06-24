CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Mumbai Receives Year’s First Monsoon Rain; Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls at Many Areas; Andheri Subway Closed
1-MIN READ

Mumbai Receives Year’s First Monsoon Rain; Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls at Many Areas; Andheri Subway Closed

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 20:01 IST

Mumbai, India

The normal date for the onset of monsoon in Mumbai is June 11. (Photo: PTI)

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday said the monsoon has advanced up till Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad district and is likely to move further and hit Mumbai in the next 48 hours

Monsoon finally arrived in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city following heavy rainfall. Traffic snarls were witnessed in many areas as vehicular movement was affected due to waterlogging.

Andheri Subway was closed for vehicular movement due to waterlogging and the traffic was diverted towards Swami Vivekananda Road. Other areas like Gafar Khan Road near Worli Sealink gate, Asalpha, Sakinaka junction and B.D Road, Mahalaxmi Temple were also waterlogged.

The normal date for the onset of monsoon in Mumbai is June 11.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday said the monsoon has advanced up till Alibag in Maharashtra’s Raigad district and is likely to move further and hit Mumbai in the next 48 hours.

“The southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, some parts of East Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, some parts of Haryana and Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh," the IMD said. The ‘Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM)’ now passes through Alibag, Solapur, Udgir, Nagpur (in Maharashtra), Mandla, Sonbhadra, Buxar, Siddharthnagar, Pantnagar, Bijnor, Yamunanagar, Una and Dras, it said.

Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over most parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, remaining parts of Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, some more parts of Haryana, including Chandigarh, and Delhi, some parts of Gujarat, East Rajasthan and Punjab, during next two days, the IMD said.

Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor.
first published:June 24, 2023, 20:01 IST
