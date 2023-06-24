Mumbai Receives Year’s First Monsoon Rain; Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls at Many Areas; Andheri Subway Closed

Monsoon finally arrived in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city following heavy rainfall. Traffic snarls were witnessed in many areas as vehicular movement was affected due to waterlogging.

Andheri Subway was closed for vehicular movement due to waterlogging and the traffic was diverted towards Swami Vivekananda Road. Other areas like Gafar Khan Road near Worli Sealink gate, Asalpha, Sakinaka junction and B.D Road, Mahalaxmi Temple were also waterlogged.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Waterlogging in Andheri following heavy rainfall; Andheri Subway is closed for vehicular movement. The traffic has been diverted towards Swami Vivekananda Road. pic.twitter.com/T2znW8k2S8— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

The normal date for the onset of monsoon in Mumbai is June 11.

Due to water logging, vehicular movement is slow at Gafar Khan Road Near Worli Sealink gateपाणी साचल्यामुळे, वरळी सीलिंक गेटजवळ गफार खान रोडवर वाहनांची वाहतूक मंदावली आहे #MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) June 24, 2023

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday said the monsoon has advanced up till Alibag in Maharashtra’s Raigad district and is likely to move further and hit Mumbai in the next 48 hours.

“The southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, some parts of East Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, some parts of Haryana and Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh," the IMD said. The ‘Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM)’ now passes through Alibag, Solapur, Udgir, Nagpur (in Maharashtra), Mandla, Sonbhadra, Buxar, Siddharthnagar, Pantnagar, Bijnor, Yamunanagar, Una and Dras, it said.

Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over most parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, remaining parts of Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, some more parts of Haryana, including Chandigarh, and Delhi, some parts of Gujarat, East Rajasthan and Punjab, during next two days, the IMD said.