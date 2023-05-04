‘Delhi Feels’ in Mumbai Likely Today as IMD Predicts Showers; Yellow Alert Issued

Mumbai and its neighbouring Thane and Palghar are likely to receive light to moderate rain on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the region. According to IMD, a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rain and gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places is very likely on May 4.

Delhi Rain: ‘Fog on a May Morning’, Cold Weather After Rainfall; More Showers Predicted

Elaborating on the reason behind the change in weather, IMD Mumbai scientist Sushma Nair said there is an interaction between dry and wet winds.

The rain is likely from early Thursday morning due to moisture incursion in the air, Indian Express quoted Nair as saying.

The weather forecaster also issued a yellow alert for Akola, Nanded, Gadchiroli and Nagpur in Maharashtra.

Mumbai witnessed showers last month as well with Santacruz observatory on April 13 recording 15 mm of rainfall, a record all-time rain for the month.

Bengaluru will also change in weather with the IMD predicting thundershowers in isolated areas till May 7. TOI reported that Karnataka’s capital city could also receive showers anywhere between 2.5mm and 64.4mm of rainfall.

Delhi Wakes up to Foggy Morning; ACs Off, Geysers On After Rain

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the temperature dropped to at 16.9 degrees Celsius and the city woke up to a foggy morning after three days of intermittent rainfall.

The city crossed the rainfall average for the month of May with intermittent rainfall and cloudy weather in the city and adjoining for the last three days under the influence of successive western disturbances.

While the unusual fog in Delhi-NCR on Thursday surprised residents, weather department officials said high moisture content in the air and a significant difference between the daytime and nighttime temperatures create conditions that are favourable for the formation of fog.

With more rain on the cards, the month of May, generally the hottest in Delhi with a mean maximum temperature of nearly 40 degrees Celsius, is likely to see fewer heatwave days as per IMD predictions.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here