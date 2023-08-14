Mumbai Traffic: Massive Jam On Western Express Highway, Commuters Fume On Social Media

A massive traffic jam was reported on Mumbai’s busy Western Express Highway on Monday morning. Social media users took to X to share their experience from the site that remained blocked for vehicular movement since 7 AM.

Western Express Highway blocked at 7 in the morning. Only in Mumbai.— Saral Baheti (@SaralBaheti) August 14, 2023

Horrible horrible jam 20-25 mins delay on western expressway coz theyve shut it for some work bewr mrinal tai flyivwr all the way till the airport almost #mumbaitraffic @mumbaitraffic so annoying man just messes up peoples schedules Leave early— Salilacharya (@Salilacharya) August 14, 2023

According to X users, the highway was blocked because of some ongoing work between the Mrinal Tai Gore flyover to the airport.

Visuals shared on social media show the highway jam-packed with vehicles as some construction work also appears to be underway.

Mumbai Traffic Police in its last update informed that the Andheri Bridge will remain closed from 00.05 Am to 05.00 Am on Monday.

“Andheri Bridge is closed from 00.05 Am to 05.00 Am and the traffic is moving through sleep road due to the work of removing the iron arch at Western Expressway Andheri Bridge ascent and descent," the update read.