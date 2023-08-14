CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rain TodayJadavpur UniversityAR Rahman Chennai ConcertChandrayaan 3Haryana 'Mahapanchayat'
Home » India » Mumbai Traffic: Massive Jam On Western Express Highway, Commuters Fume On Social Media
1-MIN READ

Mumbai Traffic: Massive Jam On Western Express Highway, Commuters Fume On Social Media

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 08:48 IST

Mumbai, India

Western Express Highway. (PTI/File)

Western Express Highway. (PTI/File)

According to X users, the highway was blocked because of some ongoing work between the Mrinal Tai Gore flyover to the airport.

A massive traffic jam was reported on Mumbai’s busy Western Express Highway on Monday morning. Social media users took to X to share their experience from the site that remained blocked for vehicular movement since 7 AM.

According to X users, the highway was blocked because of some ongoing work between the Mrinal Tai Gore flyover to the airport.

Visuals shared on social media show the highway jam-packed with vehicles as some construction work also appears to be underway.

Mumbai Traffic Police in its last update informed that the Andheri Bridge will remain closed from 00.05 Am to 05.00 Am on Monday.

“Andheri Bridge is closed from 00.05 Am to 05.00 Am and the traffic is moving through sleep road due to the work of removing the iron arch at Western Expressway Andheri Bridge ascent and descent," the update read.

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. mumbai
  2. Mumbai traffic
  3. Western Express Highway
first published:August 14, 2023, 08:38 IST
last updated:August 14, 2023, 08:48 IST