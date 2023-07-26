Mumbai Witnesses Wettest July; Receives 1512 mm Rainfall With 5 More Days To Go

Reeling under the ongoing wet spell, Mumbai on Wednesday recorded the wettest July ever in the history of the city. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded 1512 mm of rainfall in July with five days remaining, breaking the previous Annual Total Rainfall (ATR) of 1502 mm in 2020.

The Santacruz observatory recorded 1433 mm of rainfall between July 1 to July 26 by 8:30 am. As heavy, continuous downpours continued in the city, the rainfall surpassed the previous record and was recorded at 1557.8 mm at 8:30 pm on July 26.

Historic Month for Mumbai⚠️History created today on 26th July anniversary for the Wettest July ever in History of Mumbai. 1512 mm rains recorded Santacruz Station this july , breaking previous ATR of 1502 of 2020. More heavy rains expected ⚠️ #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/xhPwlaDDKo— Mumbai Nowcast (@MumbaiNowcast) July 26, 2023

Meanwhile, the IMD upgraded the weather warning for the city placing it under the ‘red alert’ category predicting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. According to the weather office, ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ is likely in Mumbai and its suburban areas from 8:00 pm on July 26 to the afternoon on July 27.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday declared a holiday for all government and private educational institutions on Thursday in view of the warning of heavy rainfall.

“In view of the red alert issued for Mumbai, the BMC has declared a holiday for all municipal, government-run and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in the city and suburbs on Thursday as safety of stunts is a top priority," a statement issued by the BMC said.

