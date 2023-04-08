Mumbai: With Punches & Chairs, Fight Gets Violent Between Bar Employees, Customers | Watch

With punches, chairs and sticks, a bar in Mumbai’s Dahisar saw a massive brawl between seven staffers employees and three customers on Friday evening.

In a purported video, shared on social media, at least ten people can be seen fighting each other violently at the bar.

It starts with a few punches, and a few moments later, a man picks up a chair and starts attacking others involved in the fight. At the same time, another man brings a stick and starts beating everyone with it.

Notorious bar Ashish at dahisar east.. employees of the restaurant had a fist fight with the customer.@MumbaiPolice #dancebar pic.twitter.com/jrAofi356G— Mumbaipressnews (@MumbaiPressNews) April 7, 2023

According to the police, seven employees and three customers have been arrested in the incident, Free Press Journal said.

The fight took place at the entrance of Ashish bar at 7 pm on Friday.

A cross FIR has also been registered in the case.

The accused have been booked for ‘voluntarily causing hurt, intentionally insulting leading to provocation, among others under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

