CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Weather TodayParliament Monsoon SessionManipur NewsPM ModiAnju
Home » India » Mumbai: Woman Injured in House Collapse in Dharavi, Nearby Rooms Vacated
1-MIN READ

Mumbai: Woman Injured in House Collapse in Dharavi, Nearby Rooms Vacated

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 12:44 IST

Mumbai, India

Mumbai has received intense amount of rainfall over the last few days. (Image: PTI)

Mumbai has received intense amount of rainfall over the last few days. (Image: PTI)

The official said that three to four nearby rooms were vacated as a precautionary measure

A 45-year-old woman was injured after a one-storey house collapsed in Mumbai’s Dharavi on Saturday, prompting authorities to vacate a few rooms in its vicinity, an official said.

The ground-plus-one structure on 90 Feet Road collapsed around 8.15 am, trapping a woman, the fire official said. Mumbai received heavy rains in the past few days. The woman, identified as Priya Selva Raj, was pulled from under the debris and taken to civic-run Sion hospital.

Three to four nearby rooms were vacated as a precautionary measure, he added.

Dharavi is a sprawling slum pocket in central Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Dharavi
  2. Heavy rains
first published:July 29, 2023, 12:44 IST
last updated:July 29, 2023, 12:44 IST