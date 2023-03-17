Mumbai: Woman Kills Mother, Lives With Chopped, Decomposed Body Parts For Over 2 Months; Arrested

Mumbai police have arrested a 23-year-old woman for allegedly murdering her mother, cutting her body into pieces, stuffing them into plastic bags and hiding them in a water tank at their home in Lalbaug for over two-and-a-half months.

According to police, accused Rimple Jain was arrested for killing her mother Veena Jain (55) on Tuesday night after a missing person report was filed by Veena’s brother Suresh Kumar.

The motive of the murder is not clear yet, and police have sent the body for post-mortem.

Veena’s missing person report was filed after one of her nieces went to the Lalbaug house, where the mother-daughter duo used to live alone, to give her money for monthly expenses.

Rimple refused entry to her cousin in the house and said her mother had gone to Kanpur, police said. Later she narrated the incident to her father Suresh Kumar, who registered a missing report registered with the Police. In his complaint, Kumar expressed suspicion that Rimple might have something to do with Veena’s disappearance.

After receiving the report, Kalachowki Police started an investigation into the matter and questioned Rimple, who reiterated that her mother had gone to Kanpur. When police found inconsistency in her reply they decided to carry out a search at her house.

During the search, the police found Veena Jain’s highly decomposed, dismembered body in a water tank at the house. The body was wrapped in a plastic bag.

After the body was recovered, police arrested Rimple and questioned her again.

During further interrogation, Rimple revealed that before killing her mother she did not pay attention to the fact that after the body will start decomposing, the stench will spread all around.

Therefore, to stop the stench from spreading in the vicinity, she bought 100 bottles of perfume and air fresheners, police said.

“She said that when her neighbours asked about where her mother was, she would say that she had gone to Kanpur. When Rimple used to go out of her house, the neighbours used to complain about the stench coming from her house. Due to this, Rimple stopped going out of her house. To manage the stench emanating from the decomposing body, she even purchased more than 100 bottles of perfume and air fresheners," police said.

According to police, Suresh Kumar met his sister last time on November 27. Few other people had seen her on December 27. The Police suspect that Veena was killed in December last year and Rimple had hidden the dead body inside the house itself.

Read all the Latest India News here