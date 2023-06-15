Mumbai Woman Sexually Assaulted on Moving Local Train, Accused Held After 8 Hours

A 20-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a man in the ladies’ compartment of a moving local train in Mumbai on Wednesday. A GRP official said that the 40-year-old accused was apprehended shortly after the incident was reported.

According to a PTI report, the woman, a resident of Girgaon, was travelling alone to Belapur in Navi Mumbai to take an exam. She boarded a Harbour Line local train at CSMT on Wednesday morning. According to the official, a man entered the empty ladies’ compartment as soon as the train began to move.

“The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the woman between CSMT and Masjid stations at around 7:26 am. He got down at Masjid station when the woman raised the alarm and ran away," the official was quoted by PTI as saying.

The woman lodged a complaint with the GRP, following which, an FIR was registered in connection with the incident against an unidentified person.

Teams of GRP and Railway Protection Force (RPF) launched a manhunt for the accused with the help of CCTV footage of the Masjid station. “He was subsequently identified and nabbed at around 4 pm," the official said.

A case was registered against the accused, a daily wage labourer, under various sections of the IPC including rape. Further investigation into the incident is underway.