Mumbai: World's Tallest SRA Building in Mahalaxmi, Hand Over of Sea-View Flats to 1K Families

The handover of the first batch of sea-facing mini 1BHK rehab houses in Mumbai’s tallest SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) building has begun.

In the first phase, almost 1,000 families will get their 300-square-foot apartments in the SRA building in Mahalaxmi’s Dhobi Ghat, along with 19 retail units.

According to a Times Now report, the developer handed over the first 300 flats with a view of the Arabian Sea, Haji Ali and Mahalaxmi Racecourse on August 18.

The apartments are located at a distance of 150 metres from Dhobi Ghat. Several of the residents are from the traditional dhobi families. Around 70 per cent of the families were in the dhobi/laundry business, project coordinator Ganesh Kesavan said.

As per the Slum Rehabilitation Authority rules, the two towers that are being handed over are facilitated with eleven lifts and other amenities such as welfare centres, four balwadis and ten society offices.

Commercial units are on the ground floor and those who had their shops attached to their homes have been allotted houses on the first floor.

World’s Tallest Rehabilitation Building in Mumbai

A joint venture of Omkar group and Piramal Realty, the project reportedly has been built on the twelve acres of prime land neighbouring Jacob Circle near Mahalaxmi railway station. The slum rehab tower has been constructed by the Omkar group and Piramal Mahalaxmi — for luxury housing — is being built by Piramal Realty.

These are the world’s tallest rehabilitation buildings, the Omkar group claimed.

Rajiv Agarwal, Omkar Realtors’ Chief Operating Officer Property Affairs, said that apart from being life-changing for the weaker sections of the society, Omkar’s Mahalaxmi project is also a milestone in engineering. “Its vertical development definitely puts it on the world map as the tallest rehabilitation structure in a free housing scheme," he added.