'No Action Will be Taken Unless...': HC Fumes Over Mumbai Potholes, Thane Officer Asked About Deaths

The Bombay High Court has come down heavily on all municipal commissioners of Mumbai over pothole-ridden roads, while Thane collector has been asked to submit a response on deaths caused by poor roads.

Potholes had resurfaced in Thane, in Mumbai’s neighbourhood, barely after the first heavy showers from June last week, forcing the the residents of the area to question the quality of work even as chief minister Eknath Shinde has been working hard to ensure that his constituency gets the best amenities and pothole-free roads.

The Bombay HC has summoned six municipal commissioners of Mumbai to remain present in a contempt petition related to potholes. The high court bench of Chief Justice will listen to the matter on August 11. The HC said no action will be taken unless senior officials are made personally liable.

Apart from the commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the chiefs of the Thane Municipal Corporation, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation also have to appear before the court.

The court in its order requested the presence of the commissioners to explain why they should not be made liable for disobedience and non-compliance of the judgment dated February 24 and April 12, 2018, passed by this Court in PIL No.71 of 2013.

“Despite the aforesaid observations made by the Court, it appears that adequate measures have not been taken by the respective Corporations to ensure strict compliance of the order dated 24th February and 12th April 2018," the court noted. The court issued directions after listening to the Public interest Litigation petition filed by advocate Ruju R Thakker.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, soon after taking over as the CM, Shinde launched the “Changing Thane” initiative and directed the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to undertake beautification work as well as repairs and concretisation.

As many as 282 roads were taken up for a total cost of Rs 605 crore, including 127 road works in the first package costing Rs 214 crore and 155 roads in the second package costing Rs 391 crore, the report stated.

In July, a 32-year-old biker died on the spot after he fell off his bike while avoiding potholes and was run over by a dumper at Dwarli on Shree Malang Gad Road in Kalyan.

A day later, another biker fell and suffered severe injuries while crossing a damaged portion of Ghodbunder Road in Thane. The stretch where the mishap occurred was barely 500m from municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar’s residence.

(With inputs from ANI)