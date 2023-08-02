Mundra Port Saw Four Major Drug Seizures: Home Ministry Reveals Details, Lists Preventive Steps

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, gave details of the four major cases of drug smuggling at Mundra port.

In addition to the two cases of massive seizure of 2988.21 kg heroin (1999.579 on September 18, 2021 and 988.631 kg on September 20, 2021), two other instances were also found, which were probed by the Punjab and Gujarat police. The first two cases were first taken up by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and later transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“In 2021, two containers of one consignment of heroin weighing 2988.21 kg were seized. The NIA has filed four charge sheets/supplementary charge sheets. 27 accused have been arrested. Investigations have revealed that the drugs had originated from Afghanistan,” the MHA said.

The MHA said that the DRI seized 52 kg of cocaine in May 2022. “Three persons have been arrested and criminal complaint has been filed before the Special NDPS Judge, Bhuj,” the MHA said, while talking about the third case.

Similarly, in another big catch, the Punjab and Gujarat Police seized 75.300 kg heroin and two persons have been arrested. A charge sheet has been filed in the court of special NDPS Court, Bhuj.

