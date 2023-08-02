Mundra Port Saw Four Major Drug Seizures: Home Ministry Reveals Details, Lists Preventive Steps

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, gave details of the four major cases of drug smuggling at Mundra port.
In addition to the two cases of massive seizure of 2988.21 kg heroin (1999.579 on September 18, 2021 and 988.631 kg on September 20, 2021), two other instances were also found, which were probed by the Punjab and Gujarat police. The first two cases were first taken up by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and later transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
“In 2021, two containers of one consignment of heroin weighing 2988.21 kg were seized. The NIA has filed four charge sheets/supplementary charge sheets. 27 accused have been arrested. Investigations have revealed that the drugs had originated from Afghanistan,” the MHA said.
The MHA said that the DRI seized 52 kg of cocaine in May 2022. “Three persons have been arrested and criminal complaint has been filed before the Special NDPS Judge, Bhuj,” the MHA said, while talking about the third case.
Similarly, in another big catch, the Punjab and Gujarat Police seized 75.300 kg heroin and two persons have been arrested. A charge sheet has been filed in the court of special NDPS Court, Bhuj.
STEPS TAKEN BY THE GOVERNMENT
- A high-level dedicated group was created in the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) in November 2022 to analyse drug trafficking through maritime routes, challenges and solutions (MAMSG – NSCS).
- To monitor coastal borders, the Indian Coast Guard has also been empowered under the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, for interdiction of narcotic drugs in coastal areas and at high seas.
- Director General-level talks are organized with neighboring and other countries such as Myanmar, Iran, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Singapore, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, etc. to resolve various issues related to drug trafficking through maritime route.
- The Government has introduced the NCORD mechanism in 2016 for effective coordination of actions among various ministries, departments, Central and state law enforcement agencies dealing with narcotics. The mechanism was restructured in 2019 into a four-tier structure.
- Dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) headed by ADG/IG level Police Officer has been established in each state/UT, including in all coastal states.
- Representatives of Coastal Police, Port Trust as well as representatives from Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard have been included as member of the State Level NCORD Committee.
- Representatives of Indian Coast Guard and port authorities have also been included in district-level committee of NCORD meetings.