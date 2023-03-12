Murder Accused Extradited from Saudi Arabia by Kerala Police Under Operation Trishul | Exclusive Details

Murder accused wanted by Kerala Police - Mohammed Haneefa Makkatt – has been extradited from Saudi Arabia and brought back to India on Sunday, sources told CNN-News18.

A Red Notice was issued to Makkatt over the kidnapping and killing of a person identified as Karim in 2006. The notice was issued by Interpol officials who traced the location of the accused to Saudi Arabia.

Sources said, Interpol agencies, in collaboration with the Saudi government brought back the fugitive under Operation Trishul - that was launched by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched last year to bring back fugitives living abroad.

Indian officials informed Saudi Arabia about the location of the suspect and requested them to send in a team to bring him back to India. A Kerala Police team on Sunday brought Mohammed Haneefa Makkatt back to India.

Operation Trishul

Operation Trishul helps geo locate criminals in other countries with help from Interpol.

As part of the operation, officials investigate and locate proceeds of crime in cases of financial crime as well.

In 2022, 27 alleged criminals were extradited under Operation Trishul. As many as 6 criminals have been extradited in 2023 so far under the operation.

