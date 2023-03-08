CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kerala Muslim Couple Remarry After 29 Years Under Special Marriage Act to Protect Daughters' Inheritance
2-MIN READ

Kerala Muslim Couple Remarry After 29 Years Under Special Marriage Act to Protect Daughters' Inheritance

Curated By: Nitya Thirumalai

News18.com

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 14:39 IST

Kasaragod, India

C Shukkur and Dr Sheena with two of their daughters at the Sub-Registrar's office at Kanhangad in Hosdurg taluk of Kasaragod district. (Special Arrangement)

C Shukkur and Dr Sheena with two of their daughters at the Sub-Registrar's office at Kanhangad in Hosdurg taluk of Kasaragod district. (Special Arrangement)

As per Muslim Personal Law, actor-lawyer C Shukkur and Dr Sheena's three daughters would have got only two-thirds of their father's property, with the rest going to his brothers. The couple have now re-registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act to remedy the situation

Kasargod district in Kerala witnessed a first-of-its-kind wedding on March 8, International Women’s Day, wherein a couple who got married 29 years ago solemnised their union again to ensure their property and assets go to their three daughters.

Eminent lawyer and actor C Shukkur, known for his role as a lawyer in the Kunchacko Boban-starrer Nna Thaan Case Kodu (Sue Me Then), and Dr Sheena, former Pro-Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, remarried on Wednesday.

They had first got married in October 1994 and their wedding was conducted by Indian Union Muslim League leader Panakkad Syed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal.

It is common for couples in Western countries to renew their vows while celebrating milestone anniversaries. In some Hindu communities, too, couples ‘remarry’ when the husband turns 60 or 80. But C Shukkur and Dr Sheena took a special route to re-register their marriage due to certain conditions imposed in Muslim inheritance laws.

Since their first marriage was conducted under Sharia law, as per Muslim Personal Law, their daughters would have got only two-thirds of the share of their father’s property, with the rest going to Shukkur’s brothers in the absence of a male heir.

The couple, in order to ensure that their property goes to their children, married again under the Special Marriage Act which states that the succession to the property of any person solemnised under it will be governed by the Indian Succession Act.

In a Facebook post, Shukkur had said that in the past he had two near-death experiences which prompted him to think about what he was leaving behind for his daughters and whether they would inherit all of his savings and property.

His concern was that according to Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act of 1937 and the stand taken by the courts, only two-thirds of the father’s property goes to the daughters and the rest would go to his brothers since he has no sons. Moreover, under Sharia law, leaving behind a will is not permitted, he said in his post.

Shukkur said he hoped getting remarried under the Special Marriage Act would help end discriminatory inheritance laws that favour sons.

“May Allah raise the self-confidence and dignity of our daughters. All are equal before Allah and our Constitution," he had said in his post.

He further said that the decision to get remarried was not meant to “defy anyone or anything or the Sharia law" as it exists presently.

“We are only exploring the possibility that Muslim Personal Law will not affect those who marry through the Special Marriage Act. Sheena and I are remarrying for our children," he said.

Speaking to a TV channel, he said: “We just want to secure our daughters’ future."

Dr Sheena, who also spoke to the channel, said the difficulty they had gone through is faced by many Muslim families who have only daughters.

“When teaching at college or while speaking at some public forum, after it gets over, many parents come to me and ask whether this (the inheritance issue) is right. We have been hearing this for years. We could ask someone to do something about it or we have two options — take the legal route or show the way through our life choices. We should do what we can," Sheena said.

