‘Unique Coexistence’: Muslim World League Chief Hails India’s Message of Harmony, Salutes its Constitution & Democracy

Muslim World League secretary-general Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa saluted the Indian constitution and democracy along with its cultural diversity for the “unique and peaceful coexistence” he had witnessed in the country. A campaigner of moderate Islam, he said India’s philosophy and tradition had taught harmony to the world.

“I salute the Constitution of India. I salute Indian democracy with the bottom of my heart. I salute the Constitution of India. I salute the Indian philosophy and tradition that taught harmony to the world,” said Al-Issa, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day before on Tuesday (July 11) during a week’s visit to the country.

He hailed the prime minister’s “passionate perspective” towards inclusive growth and said they agreed on the importance of working together to confront all aspects of extremism and hatred, regardless of their source. Prime Minister Modi and Al-Issa discussed furthering inter-faith dialogue, countering extremist ideologies, promoting global peace, and deepening partnership between India and Saudi Arabia.

I had an insightful discussion with the Indian PM, H.E. @narendramodi, on a variety of issues. This included ways to further human-centric development and the importance of promoting understanding and harmony among the followers of faith and culture. I appreciate His Excellency's… pic.twitter.com/UCX9F2RtiR— Mohammed Al-Issa محمد العيسى (@MhmdAlissa) July 12, 2023

“I applaud and salute Indian leadership, population and Constitution along with the ancient tradition that has given the world a message of harmony,” Al-Issa said while speaking at the Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF).

Known to be against Islamic extremism, Al-Issa has previously written about India’s tradition of harmony and tolerance despite the coexistence of over 100 religions and languages.

“My interactions with the religious leadership in India made me realise that we need to uphold human values and stand together. The world can benefit from India’s wisdom as Indian philosophy has been instrumental for the progress of humankind,” he said, adding that the diversity of thought in India had left him impressed.

‘Our religion is humanity’

Dr Al-Issa said differences needed to be celebrated while staying united. “We believe that we are different parts of the same tree. Our religion is humanity and we are all from the same genealogy,” he said.

He stressed on the need to find a solution to misconceptions being spread, and said it was most important to work on two fronts – education and protecting youth from propaganda. Misconceptions, hate theories and wrong perceptions had expedited the road from radicalisation to terrorism, he said.

“To entrench power, many leaders have used hate narratives to ensure their own control and relevance,” he said, adding that religious leaders of the day were siloed and not working to promote a mutual understanding.

‘Interfaith dialogue only path for future’

Dr Al-Issa further said inter-religious dialogues could be instrumental in mitigating challenges, as there was a need to protect and guide the next generation to prevent a civilisational clash.

“The irony is that books that disperse hatred are more widespread than books that promote positive, pluralistic and constructive messages. To prevent a civilisational clash, we need to protect and guide the next generation right from childhood,” he said.

Praising Indian institutions and leaders, he said they talked about peace, tolerance and understanding rather than asserting their dominance unlike certain organisations.

“We need to stand against narratives about clash of civilisations and religious hatred. The peaceful coexistence that I witnessed in India is unique. Brute power doesn’t lead to civilisational supremacism. It is love, humanity and coexistence that wins hearts,” he added.

‘Project of bridge building’

Dr Al-Issa also talked about how religious leadership in different countries had been called in to deal with the deteriorating situation at present. “We have sought to engage religious leadership in different countries, at the level of the United Nations, to deal with the deteriorating situation at present,” he said.

He added: “We have engaged the UN general-secretary for a project of bridge building but we need everyone’s participation and partnership.”

Chairman of VIF, S Gurumurthy hailed Al-Issa’s for rightly pointing out that Indian leaders did not talk about ruling and dominance because that was not the idea of India. “Our sole mandate is the message of harmony. Every religion is like a frog in a well. It can only imagine the measurements of an ocean. It is important to go out and watch the world outside. This discussion with Dr Al-Issa is like getting out of our silos and seeing the world,” he said.

Gurumurthy said only India’s rise, which is the birthplace of the message of harmony, could bring about world peace. “So much young blood has been shed by global forces, which have misdirected youth for their own agenda. Only India’s rise, which is the birthplace of the message of harmony, can bring world peace. Indian and Arabic civilisations have cooperated since millenia in transmitting knowledge,” he added.

The Muslim World League is an international NGO headquartered in Mecca, with members from all Islamic countries and sects. It aims to present Islam and its tolerant principles, provide humanitarian aid, extend bridges of dialogue and cooperation with all, engage in positive openness to all cultures and civilisations, follow the path of centrism and moderation, and ward off movements calling for extremism, violence and exclusion.

(With PTI inputs)