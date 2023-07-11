CHANGE LANGUAGE
Muslim World League Secretary-General Al-Issa Meets PM Modi
1-MIN READ

Muslim World League Secretary-General Al-Issa Meets PM Modi

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 22:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Muslim World League (MWL) is an international NGO headquartered in Mecca, with members from all Islamic countries and sects. (Photo: Twitter@pmoindia)

Muslim World League (MWL) is an international NGO headquartered in Mecca, with members from all Islamic countries and sects. (Photo: Twitter@pmoindia)

Al-Issa, who is on an India visit, also addressed an event organised by the Khusro Foundation and the India Islamic Cultural Centre in New Delhi

Muslim World League Secretary-General Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed a host of issues.

Al-Issa, who is on an India visit, also addressed an event organised by the Khusro Foundation and the India Islamic Cultural Centre here. Al-Issa is here at the official invitation from the Indian government.

Muslim World League (MWL) is an international NGO headquartered in Mecca, with members from all Islamic countries and sects.  It aims to present Islam and its tolerant principles, provide humanitarian aid, extend bridges of dialogue and cooperation with all, engage in positive openness to all cultures and civilisations, follow the path of centrism and moderation, and ward off movements calling for extremism, violence and exclusion.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
  1. Narendra Modi
first published:July 11, 2023, 22:06 IST
last updated:July 11, 2023, 22:06 IST