Muslim World League Secretary General Al-Issa to Arrive in India on July 10: Sources

Noted Saudi scholar and secretary general of the influential Muslim World League, Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa will visit India between July 10-15, sources say.

According to them, Issa would arrive in New Delhi on July 10 and will have a meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

On July 11, at 11 am, on the invitation of the Khusro Foundation, Al-Issa will address a gathering of prominent religious and community leaders, academics and media at BS Abdur Rahman Auditorium at the India Islamic Cultural Centre.

NSA Ajit Doval shall also address the gathering, the sources said.

During the course of his visit, Issa is expected to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani.

He may also call on President Droupadi Murmu.

According to sources, Issa might visit the Akshardham temple and also meet some prominent personalities.

During his stay in Delhi, he is likely to pay tributes to martyrs at the National Police Memorial, Chanakyapuri.

An important part of his engagement will be the visit to Jama Masjid for Friday prayers.

He is also scheduled to visit Agra.

Al-Issa is an Islamic scholar and a leading voice on moderate Islam. He is also a promoter of inter-faith dialogue and world peace.

He is a prominent religious leader, Islamic scholar and reformist from Saudi Arabia. Before being appointed as the Secretary General of the Muslim World League in 2016, Al-Issa served as the Minister of Justice in the Saudi Cabinet.

He also serves as the chairman of the Centre for Responsible Leadership, a body of globally influential government, faith, media, business, and community leaders working together to solve the challenges facing humanity and the world today.

He has been commended by religious leaders, government officials, and international organisations for his efforts in promoting moderation, cooperation, and coexistence among people of different faiths.