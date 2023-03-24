Ramzan is a time for piety and prayers and, in Hyderabad, it is also the season for haleem. Though the dish is available in some eateries throughout the year, it is during this holy month that this GI-tagged dish is sold widely.

The dish – a mix of mashed meat, wheat and ghee slow cooked inside an insulated vessel for hours – has people from all faiths looking forward to Ramzan. While the price of the dish hovered around Rs 200 last year, major outlets in the city have decided to keep it between Rs 230 and Rs 250 this year.

The hike in prices of ingredients has led to an average increase of Rs 50. Sellers are also mindful that Ramzan is in the summer this year, and sales might not be as high as haleem is a heavy dish. Hence, they are trying to keep the prices competitive.

“While mutton was around Rs 550 per kg last year, it’s touching Rs 700 this year. The prices of milk and milk products have gone up. Ghee is Rs 700 per kilo this year as compared to last year’s Rs 550. The most expensive ingredient is elaichi, which is around Rs 2,000 per kg (it was Rs 1,100 last year). The high price of gas, diesel and petrol are also adding to the final cost of the dish,” Omer Aziz, manager of Nayaab Hotel in Old City, told News18.

Sarvi Restaurant at Banjara Hills, which is known for its Irani haleem, started selling the dish on Shab-e-Barat, almost a fortnight before Ramzan. Mirza Ali, the managing director of the hotel, said: “Last year, our haleem was Rs 230 and it’s Rs 250 this year. Our special haleem, which is loaded with dry fruits, is priced at Rs 300. The price of spices has shot up, and gas has also become more expensive.”

Pista House, which is said to be the largest seller of haleem in the world, is keeping the price between Rs 260 and Rs 270. “Our haleem was Rs 249 last year. Mutton, ghee and spices are the costliest ingredients, and we have never compromised on quality in the last 25 years. This year, too, we are trying our best to serve the best haleem keeping market prices in mind,” said Mohammed Abdul Mohsi, director at Pista House.

One of the reasons for keeping the prices competitive is that Ramzan is in the summer this year. Omer said, “Haleem can be heavy on the stomach and some might not want to have it on a hot day. There is also a misconception that haleem is unhealthy. After the pandemic, there has been a shift in people’s eating patterns where they are focusing on healthy foods. However, haleem is a wholesome food, full of protein. It becomes unhealthy only if someone uses sub-par ingredients.”

Mirza Ali, too, agreed that the expected heat in the coming days was a factor in deciding prices. Abdul Mohsi, however, begs to differ.

“I do not think the heat can blunt the appetite Hyderabadis have for haleem. So, we have not considered it a factor. People from all faiths wait for Ramzan to savour this Hyderabadi delicacy, which has a geographical indication (GI) tag. Last year, Hyderabadi haleem won the ‘most popular GI’ award. Minister of commerce and industry, Piyush Goyal, presented the award to us,” he said.

