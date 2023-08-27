Muzaffarnagar Viral Video: School To Remain Shut For Now, Likely To Be Derecognised

District administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar is said to have started the process of cancelling the recognition of the school in which a teacher was seen instructing her Class 2 students to slap their Muslim classmate.

The teacher, Tripta Tyagi, was booked by Muzaffarnagar Police on Saturday.

News18 has learnt that the education department sent a notice to the school and asked for answers on many points regarding the facility’s standards. The school has been ordered to stay closed till the investigation in the matter is completed.

The Basic Education Officer (BSA) said the school cannot operate for now, adding that block education officer will get the students admitted in another school tomorrow.

What Is The Case

The teacher of the private school in Khubbapur village, Tripta Tyagi, was seen in a video making communal comments and ordering her Class 2 students to slap their Muslim classmate. Tyagi, who reportedly is also the owner of the school, was booked by Muzaffarnagar Police on Saturday.

The video, which has gone viral on social media and sparked massive outrage, shows Tyagi asking her students to slap the boy in a classroom at Neha Public School.

Claiming to be a “handicapped", Tripta Tyagi said that the video has been tampered with in order to stoke tensions. She said it was wrong on her part to get a student slapped by classmates, adding that she was forced to do it as she is handicapped and was not able to stand up and reach the student who had not done his homework.

“The video that was made viral was edited and cut, I had no such intentions…in our place, Hindus and Muslims stay with unity and we have more Muslim students in our school…there was pressure from the parents of the child to be strict with him," Tyagi said.

“I am handicapped I can’t get up…he was not doing homework for last 2 months…so I made 2-3 students beat him up so that he would start doing his work…what I said was ‘Muhamdan mothers’ must not take their kids to their uncles’ homes as the exam is approaching. But they cut this video and took the ‘Muhamdan’ word…I had no such intentions…I have made a mistake and I seek apology with folded hands", Tripta Tyagi added.