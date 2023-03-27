In This Bengaluru Society, Bachelor Tenants Disallowed to Have Guests Post 10pm; Rs 1,000 Penalty for Violation

Societies and Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) often come up with strange rules and some of them violate individuals’ freedom. In a bizarre incident, a society in Bengaluru banned bachelors and spinsters, living as tenants, to have guests after 10 pm in their flats.

In its guidelines, the society located in the Kundanhalli Gate area in Bengaluru asked these tenants to get prior approval from the owner by email in a situation where the guest needs to stay overnight.

“No guests are allowed to Bachelors and Spinster’s flats post 10 pm. Guests are not allowed to stay overnight. If required, prior approval from Owner on email, Manager or Association office to be requested by submitting the guests ID proof and furnishing the stay duration and Guest entry on Mygate," read the society’s notice posted on Reddit by a user.

The association imposed a Rs 1000 penalty or eviction from the society in case these rules are not followed.

Other rules include no loud music post 10 pm, no late night parties allowed and not to use the corridors and balconies for phone calls post 10 pm.

Users slammed the rules and expressed anger.

“It’s worse than hostels. You’re paying money to rent out a flat. It’s your flat for the duration that you’re renting as per the rantal agreements. Who’ll come to your flat and what you’ll do in the balcony is purely dependent on you. Society rules are becoming rediculous these days it seems," said a user.

A second person added, “The first part , with specific rules for bachelors is despicable. No calls in balconies or common area post 10 pm, seem like general rules and can be supported. Many people don’t realize how loud they can be."

“That is why i hate staying in societies! Stand alone 3-5 storied buildings are the best. The rent is also low compared to the inflated rents in these societies! This is pathetic!" said another user.

“We are doomed. What part of Bangalore is this," added a person.

“Nonsense, you live by your rules not owner since you actually own the place for the time you are there. Yes loud parties can be avoided, but rest is none of anyone else’s business," added another person.

