'My Wife Was Stripped, Beaten by 120 Men', Army Jawan Claims; 'Exaggerated' Story, Say Police

In a shocking video that has emerged on social media, an Army Jawan claimed that his wife was stripped half naked and brutally beaten by over 100 men in Tamil Nadu.

The video was shared by a retired Army officer, Lt Col N Thiagarajan, and it featured Army jawan Havildar Prabhakaran. He hails from Tamil Nadu’s Padavedu village and is currently posted in Kashmir.

Prabhakaran alleged in the video that her wife, who runs a shop in Tamil Nadu, was brutally beaten by 120 men, and stripped half-naked while her shop was vandalised in Thiruvannamalai district.

The Army Jawan further informs that he had filed a complaint with the SP who has assured action in the case.

“My wife was physically assaulted by 120 men and the shop’s items were thrown out. I have sent a petition to SP and he has assured action. DGP sir, please help. They have attacked and threatened my family with knives. My wife was stripped half-naked and brutally beaten," Prabhakaran can be heard saying in the video, which was recorded in Tamil.

Meanwhile, Kandhavasal Police which has conducted a preliminary probe into the incident released a statement and claimed the incident has been “exaggerated."

As per media reports, a scuffle broke out between the jawan’s wife and the men due to a land lease dispute. The woman reportedly runs a shop on land leased by Renugambal temple.

The police told media that an agreement to return the land in exchange of the money was signed in February but the jawan’s wife and her mother refused to vacate the land after which the clash broke out between the parties.

The police further added that the women were not attacked at all.

On the other hand, BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai also took stock of the incident and said that he spoke with the Havildar.

“Had a telephonic conversation with the Havildar, who is bravely serving our country in Kashmir and his wife, based out of Tiruvannamalai. Truly gutted to hear her story & I felt ashamed that this had happened to her on our Tamil soil! Our party people are rushing to attend to her now, who is admitted to a hospital in Vellore," he wrote on Twitter.