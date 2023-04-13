Mysterious White Shivalinga Emerges In Bengal But Can't Be Worshipped | Here's Why

In a mysterious turn of events, a white ‘shivling’, the representation of Lord Shiva in Hindu culture, is struggling to find a permanent shelter in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas. While the priests, locals and devotees from in and around the region come to worship it, no one wants to take it home.

According to local sources, this ‘shivling’ was found by two local children while bathing in the Kankana pond of Gobardanga in the month of Çhaitra. However, this Shiva idol cannot be kept in someone’s house or temple in the area so the locals have now decided to build a temple at that place to give permanent shelter to White Shiva.

Reportedly, a local priest initially took the idol but brought it back within two days. He said he couldn’t worship this Shiva idol though he did not mention any specific reason.

Later, this white ‘shivling’ was placed in a Shitala temple in the area but was later brought back to its place of origin. The locals have now decided to build a temple place the ‘shivling’ near the pond where it was found.

Locals believe that Mahadev was installed under the banyan tree near the pond. “Even though seven people took it home, it was not possible to keep Lord Shiva. Shiva does not stay anywhere except this pond. It has been decided by everyone in the area that the white Shiva will be established here. Now the collection of money is going on in full swing,” a resident, Narayan Sadhu, said

Devotees from in and around the region are pouring in to catch a glimpse of the mysterious ‘shivling’ and offering to donate to the temple. Asim Sarkar, a local said, “The temple will be built here for Mahadev (Shiva). The temple will be inaugurated on the day of Neel Puja. People come from far and wide to have a glimpse of this Shiva. All in all, the mood of the festival is centred on this Shiva in the Gobardanga area.

