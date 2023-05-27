Naba Das Murder Case: Odisha Police Files 543-page Chargesheet, Says Accused Developed 'Grudges' Against Minister

The Odisha police crime branch on Friday filed a 543-page chargesheet before a Jharsuguda court in the murder case of State Health Minister Naba Kishore Das. After submitting the chargesheet against accused Gopal Krushna Das, the police claimed that the mental condition of the accused was normal.

As per the chargesheet, the minister’s murder was “pre-planned" and the accused had committed the crime in his senses.

Refuting the claim made by the accused’s family that he was suffering from bipolar disorder long ago and was under medication for mental illness, the crime branch said that a special medical board was constituted by the DMET that did not find active psychopathology in Gopal Das.

It was also ascertained that he was quite normal. He was cooperative in the investigation. His mental condition was found stable and normal, the crime branch stated.

Revealing the motive behind the murder, the crime branch said the accused killed the minister out of a “personal grudge".

“After evaluation of all the evidence, documentary, medico-legal, cyber forensic and ballistic opinion, it became clear that the accused Gopal Krushna Das had developed a personal grudge and anguish against the deceased minister. He felt threatened by Naba Das and his supporters and feared for his life. Gradually, he made up his mind to commit his murder. For this, he meticulously planned and then executed the crime," the press release read.

“It has been revealed that Gopal Das had fired a bullet at the minister. The crime branch has filed chargesheet from different aspects of the investigation. The truth will reveal," said former DGP Bipin Bihari Mishra.

“Though crime branch has filed a chargesheet after 118 days of much-discussed murder case, the exact reason is yet to be revealed. Still, it is mysterious," said advocate Manas Chand.

Minister Naba Das was killed by the sacked police ASI Gopal Das on January 29.

The accused had fired a bullet on the chest of the minister from a very close range. During the probe, the crime branch formed 10 teams and deputed them to Jharsuguda, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur and other places.

The investigative agency examined as many as 89 witnesses and seized a large number of exhibits including firearms, live cartridges, empty cases of cartridges and hand wash.