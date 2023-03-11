Read more

will be announced at 6 pm on March 11, 2023. Check the LIVE UPDATES and full List of winning numbers here.

To provide the Nagaland Government with a consistent source of income, the Nagaland State Lotteries was established in 1972 under the supervision of the Finance Department. There are 5 schemes available- Punjab State Lotteries, Punjab State Bumper Lottery, Dear Holi bumper lottery scheme, Sikkim state Lottery Scheme and Nagaland State lotteries scheme.

This is a lottery game that requires players to place their wager on numbers between 100000 to 599999. The Nagaland State Dear Holi Bumper lottery results will be announced at 6 pm on March 11, 2023.

Here’s How You Can Purchase Tickets

You can visit any official website of the Nagaland State Dear Holi bumper lottery.

Select a number and go to the payment option.

Choose the mode of payment and fill out the necessary details.

To make a payment through apps, you can use Payumoney, Paytm, Google Pay or Phonepe.

You can also make the payment via money orders, bank transfers or bank deposits.

Enter the One Time Password (OTP) received. Make sure you don’t share this OTP with anyone.

Once the transaction is successful you will receive a tracking code on your registered email id and an SMS which will contain a payment Id of 9 digits. It is proof of your payment.

