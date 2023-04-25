Nagaland Lottery Results LIVE: Check Winning Numbers For 25.04.2023

NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS 25.04.2023 LIVE: The Nagaland State Lottery declared its weekly draw results on Monday, and they are available for checking at three different times - 1:00 pm, 6:00 pm, and 8:00 pm. The results for specific lotteries, such as Dear 10, Labhlaxmi, Dear 100 Fawn Monday, Dear Laxmi 20, and Dear Laxmi 10, will be announced at different times during the day. The Dear 10 weekly lottery will be the last to be declared at 8:00 pm.

The Nagaland State Lottery is conducted thrice a day, featuring different lottery names and prize amounts every day, with the grand prize fixed at Rs 1 crore. To participate in the Nagaland State Lottery, you can buy a ticket for Rs 6. Check full list of winning numbers for April 24 and April 25 here:

NAGALAND LOTTERY: PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs. 1 Crore

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs. 500

4th Prize: Rs. 250

5th Prize: Rs. 120

DEAR 10 WEEKLY LOTTERY: WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 25

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE WORTH RS 1 CRORE: Result at 1 pm

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 1,000: Result at 1 pm

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 9,000 ARE: Result at 1 pm

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: Result at 1 pm

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 250 ARE: Result at 1 pm

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 120 ARE: Result at 1 pm

DEAR 100 FAWN MONDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY: WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 25

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE WORTH RS 1 CRORE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 1,000: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 9,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 250 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 120 ARE: To be announced

LABHLAXMI WEEKLY: WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 25

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE WORTH RS 1 CRORE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 1,000: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 9,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 250 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 120 ARE: To be announced

DEAR FINCH MONDAY: WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 24

DEAR 10 BARK LOTTERY RESULT: WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 24

DEAR LAXMI 20 CANAL MONDAY: WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 24

DEAR DESERT MONDAY: WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 24

NAGALAND DEAR 10 ARROW: WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 24

NAGALAND LABH LAXMI ACTIVE MONDAY: WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 24

DEAR 100 FAWN MONDAY: WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 24

DEAR DWARKA MONDAY: WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 24

HOW TO CHECK NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS FOR APRIL 24

If you want to find out the Lottery Sambad result, follow these instructions:

Visit lotterysambadresult.in, which is the official website of Lottery Sambad. On the homepage, you’ll see option tabs for 1 pm, 6 pm, or 8 pm. Choose the option you’re interested in to view the numbers. Once you’ve selected the timing option, the result will be displayed. Get your lottery ticket ready to check the result. To determine if you’ve won any prizes, compare the digits on your ticket with the numbers shown in the result.

HOW TO CLAIM THE PRIZE?

To claim your prize if you have won, please follow these steps:

The winners must visit the Nagaland State Lottery Department Office in person to claim their prize. The lottery ticket should be carried by the winners and presented to the lottery department’s office. In addition, participants must provide a valid form of identification such as an Aadhar Card, driving license, PAN Card, or Passport. The prize money will be disbursed after a verification process and tax deduction. Winners have up to 30 days from the date of the result announcement to claim their prize.

WHERE TO SUBMIT CLAIM FORMS?

The Nagaland State Lottery holds three draws each day at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM, and the results are published on www.nagalandlotteries.com. Those who win should keep in mind the guidelines mentioned below to collect their prize money. If the amount of the prize is over Rs. 1,00,000, specific documents will be required to be submitted to the Nagaland State Lotteries Board.

THINGS TO REMEMBER WHILE CLAIMING PRIZE MONEY

Winners with prizes valued up to Rs. 5,000 can submit their forms to agents. For prizes valued up to Rs. 1 lakh, winners must submit their forms to the Department of District Lottery Offices. Winners residing in other states and with prizes up to Rs. 1 lakh should submit their forms to the Department of Directorate. For prizes exceeding Rs. 1 lakh, winners need to submit their forms to the Department of Director of State Lotteries. Winners with prizes ranging from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 20 lakhs must submit their forms to the Department of Deputy Director. Winners with prizes worth Rs. 20 lakhs or more must submit their forms to the Department of Director.

