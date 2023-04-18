Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad: Dear Teesta Morning Result for April 18 OUT! Check Winners List

NAGALAND STATE DEAR LOTTERY SAMBAD 2023: The Nagaland State Lottery Department will be announcing the results for Dear Teesta Morning, Dear Moon Tuesday and Dear Parrot Evening for Tuesday, April 18 at 1 pm, 6 pm and 8 pm respectively. The department declares results everyday on the official sites of the Nagaland Lottery Department - www.nagalandlotteries.com and www.lotterysambad.com. Check the full list of winning numbers for Dear Teesta Morning, Dear Moon Tuesday and Dear Parrot Evening lucky draw for April 18 here.

NAGALAND STATE DEAR LOTTERY SAMBAD 2023 PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs. 1 Crore

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs. 500

4th Prize: Rs. 250

5th Prize: Rs. 120

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR DEAR TEESTA MORNING

HOW TO CHECK NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS FOR MARCH 18:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Option tabs for 1 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm will appear.

Step 3: Click on the option you want to check number for

Step 4: You will see the result once you click on the correct timing option.

Step 5: Keep your ticket handy for checking the result

Step 6: Tally the digits of your ticket with those mentioned on the result to confirm if your ticket has won any prize

HOW TO CLAIM THE PRIZE?

Winners will have to visit the office of the Nagaland State Lottery Department to claim the prize amount. They will have to submit their lottery ticket at the lottery department’s office. Winning candidates must carry valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, driving license, PAN Card and passport, among others. The concerned authorities will disburse the prize amount after conducting the verification process and deduction of taxes. Winners can claim their winning amount within 30 days from the declaration date of the result.

WHERE TO SUBMIT CLAIM FORMS?

Nagaland State Lottery organizes a draw every day at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. The results of today’s draw will be published on www.nagalandlotteries.com. Winners must make note of following points to claim the winning amount. If you won above Rs.1,00,000, you need to present a few records required by Nagaland State Lotteries Board.

Check details below:

Those who have won Rs 5000 and less, can submit there forms with agents. Rs 1 Lakh and less: Submit forms with Department of District Lottery Offices Rs 1 Lakh and less (Other State): Department of Directorate Rs 1 Lakh or above: Department of Director of State Lotteries Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 20 Lakhs: Amount Department of Deputy Director Rs 20 lakhs and Above: Department of Director

