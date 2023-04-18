Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad: Dear Teesta Morning Result for April 18 OUT! Check Winners List

NAGALAND STATE DEAR LOTTERY SAMBAD 2023: The Nagaland State Lottery Department will be announcing the results for Dear Teesta Morning, Dear Moon Tuesday and Dear Parrot Evening for Tuesday, April 18 at 1 pm, 6 pm and 8 pm respectively. The department declares results everyday on the official sites of the Nagaland Lottery Department - www.nagalandlotteries.com and www.lotterysambad.com. Check the full list of winning numbers for Dear Teesta Morning, Dear Moon Tuesday and Dear Parrot Evening lucky draw for April 18 here.
NAGALAND STATE DEAR LOTTERY SAMBAD 2023 PRIZE STRUCTURE
- 1st Prize: Rs. 1 Crore
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 500
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR DEAR TEESTA MORNING
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE WORTH RS 1 CRORE IS: To be updated soon
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 9,000 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 250 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 120 ARE: To be announced
HOW TO CHECK NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS FOR MARCH 18:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in
Step 2: On the homepage, Option tabs for 1 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm will appear.
Step 3: Click on the option you want to check number for
Step 4: You will see the result once you click on the correct timing option.
Step 5: Keep your ticket handy for checking the result
Step 6: Tally the digits of your ticket with those mentioned on the result to confirm if your ticket has won any prize
HOW TO CLAIM THE PRIZE?
- Winners will have to visit the office of the Nagaland State Lottery Department to claim the prize amount.
- They will have to submit their lottery ticket at the lottery department’s office.
- Winning candidates must carry valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, driving license, PAN Card and passport, among others.
- The concerned authorities will disburse the prize amount after conducting the verification process and deduction of taxes.
- Winners can claim their winning amount within 30 days from the declaration date of the result.
WHERE TO SUBMIT CLAIM FORMS?
Nagaland State Lottery organizes a draw every day at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. The results of today’s draw will be published on www.nagalandlotteries.com. Winners must make note of following points to claim the winning amount. If you won above Rs.1,00,000, you need to present a few records required by Nagaland State Lotteries Board.
Check details below:
- Those who have won Rs 5000 and less, can submit there forms with agents.
- Rs 1 Lakh and less: Submit forms with Department of District Lottery Offices
- Rs 1 Lakh and less (Other State): Department of Directorate
- Rs 1 Lakh or above: Department of Director of State Lotteries
- Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 20 Lakhs: Amount Department of Deputy Director
- Rs 20 lakhs and Above: Department of Director
