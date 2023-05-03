Nagaland State Dear Lottery Winning Numbers For May 3

NAGALAND STATE DEAR LOTTERY RESULT FOR MAY 3: The Nagaland State Lottery will announce the results of its weekly lottery draws on Wednesday, May 3. The lottery game includes several Nagaland weekly lotteries namely Lottery Sambad Morning, Nagaland Dear Laxmi 20 Coast Wednesday, Nagaland Labh Laxmi Bright Wednesday, Nagaland Dear 100 Ivory Wednesday Weekly Lottery and Nagaland Dear 10 Cross Wednesday Weekly Lottery.

ALSO READ: Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-48 Result For May 3 at 3 PM!

The lottery draws are held three times a day and reward numerous winners with varying prize amounts. To enter the lottery, individuals can purchase a ticket for Rs 6, and the grand prize of Rs 1 crore remains constant. Refer to the following winning numbers for this Wednesday’s draw.

NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS 2023: PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs. 1 Crore

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs. 500

4th Prize: Rs. 250

5th Prize: Rs. 120

HOW TO CHECK NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS FOR MAY 3?

To check the results of the Nagaland lottery, you can perform the following steps given below:

STEP 1: Go to the official website of Lottery Sambad, which is lotterysambadresult.in.

STEP 2: Select the suitable option for the timing of the lottery draw, which can be 1 pm, 6 pm, or 8 pm, based on the time of the draw.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra State Lottery May 3, 2023 Results: Check Winners List!

STEP 3: Once you have chosen the correct timing option, the corresponding results will show up on your screen.

STEP 4: Make sure to have your lottery ticket ready to match the numbers to verify the results.

STEP 5: Match the digits printed on your ticket with the ones exhibited in the result to check if you have won any rewards.

ALSO READ: Nagaland State Dear Lottery Winning Numbers For May 2

HOW TO CLAIM THE PRIZE MONEY?

Adhere to the following instructions to claim your prize money:

The Nagaland State Lottery Department Office must be visited by the winners in person to receive their winnings. During the visit, the winners are required to provide their lottery tickets for verification. A valid form of identification, such as an Aadhaar card, driving licence, PAN card, or passport, must be presented by participants to authenticate their identity, along with their lottery ticket. Once the verification process has been completed and applicable taxes have been deducted, the prize money will be awarded to the winner. The winners have a period of 30 days, starting from the date of the result announcement, to claim their prize. If the prize is not claimed within this timeframe, it will be deemed invalid.

WHERE TO SUBMIT CLAIM FORMS?

The Nagaland State Lottery conducts three daily draws at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM and publishes the results on its website, www.nagalandlotteries.com. To claim their prizes, winners must follow the guidelines provided below. If the prize amount surpasses Rs 1,00,000, the Nagaland State Lotteries Board will necessitate the submission of certain documents.

THINGS TO REMEMBER WHILE CLAIMING PRIZE MONEY

1. Winners must adhere to the submission guidelines corresponding to their prize’s value in order to qualify for the prize money.

2. Prize claims forms of Rs. 5,000 or less can be submitted to agents, while forms of up to Rs. 1 lakh must be presented to the District Lottery Office Department.

3. If the prize value is up to Rs 1 lakh but the winner resides in another state, they must send their claim form to the Directorate Department. If the prize amount is more than Rs. 1 lakh, the claim form must be sent to the State Lotteries Director Department.

4. Claim forms for prizes ranging from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 20 lakhs or more must be filed with the Deputy Director Department, and winners must provide identification proof.

Read all the Latest India News here