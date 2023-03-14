Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 2023: Dear Moon Tuesday, Dear Teesta Morning Result For March 14 OUT; Dear Night Result SOON!

NAGALAND STATE LOTTERY SAMBAD 2023: The Nagaland State Lottery Department has announced the result for Dear Moon Tuesday and Dear Teesta Morning for Tuesday, March 14 at 1 pm and 6 pm respectively. The results are declared everyday on the official sites of the Nagaland Lottery Department - www.nagalandlotteries.com and www.lotterysambad.com. Those interested in trying their luck for the Lottery Sambad can purchase the Nagaland lottery tickets from any local lottery shop in the state. Each ticket of the lottery is priced at Rs 6. The Nagaland State Lottery department rolls out draws for various weekly lotteries daily. Check the full list of winning numbers for March 14 below:

DEAR MOON TUESDAY RESULT FOR MARCH 14

Winning Number for First prize worth Rs 1 Crore is 93G 40875

Winning Number for Consolation prize worth Rs 1,000 is 40875

Winning Number for 2nd prize worth Rs 9,000 are: 46506 67812 77291 77859 80006 81809 83635 90152 93553 94558

Winning Number for 3rd prize worth Rs 450 are: 0780 0882 2970 3093 3462 3730 3811 5973 6451 7160

Winning Number for 4th prize worth Rs 250 are: 0067 2421 3711 4382 7080 7113 8391 9615 9741 9751

Winning Number for 5th prize worth Rs 120 are:

0333 1380 1963 2669 3842 4660 5515 7175 8127 9072

0373 1386 1975 2673 3983 4680 5759 7211 8203 9270

0491 1426 2039 2700 4086 4810 6014 7616 8279 9359

0782 1540 2079 2865 4157 4944 6042 7646 8286 9416

0821 1558 2178 2901 4409 4977 6063 7738 8479 9543

0907 1582 2353 2974 4417 5017 6134 7781 8671 9577

0990 1637 2471 3137 4442 5039 6231 7996 8714 9733

1023 1651 2653 3140 4468 5199 6777 7999 8810 9828

1096 1656 2654 3204 4503 5248 6833 8014 8853 9905

1171 1863 2661 3216 4531 5480 7120 8049 9032 9938

DEAR TEESTA MORNING RESULT FOR MARCH 14

Winning Number for First prize worth Rs 1 Crore is 72K 80813

Winning Number for Consolation prize worth Rs 1,000 is 80813

Winning Number for 2nd prize worth Rs 9,000 are: 08907 09708 26553 47375 48889 53259 62006 72494 78123 96156

Winning Number for 3rd prize worth Rs 450 are: 2653 3005 3520 5070 5514 7077 7575 8546 8898 9313

Winning Number for 4th prize worth Rs 250 are: 1127 1899 4972 5167 5370 5780 6158 7222 7328 9134

Winning Number for 5th prize worth Rs 120 are:

0087 1130 1950 3638 5157 6188 7272 7885 8729 9552

0426 1201 1974 3761 5203 6629 7547 7902 8926 9574

0543 1437 2015 3774 5212 6668 7548 7911 9008 9585

0560 1477 2527 3940 5243 6702 7706 7922 9133 9606

0656 1509 2585 3949 5296 6819 7715 8136 9265 9715

0663 1551 2680 4252 5300 6838 7725 8189 9339 9719

0857 1693 2767 4500 5473 6881 7759 8263 9426 9758

0927 1715 3241 4565 5569 6946 7768 8294 9473 9771

0941 1909 3278 4571 5585 7080 7831 8456 9485 9772

0987 1916 3284 4735 5854 7195 7875 8485 9502 9785

HOW TO CHECK NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS FOR MARCH 14:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Option tabs for 1 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm will appear.

Step 3: Click on the option you want to check number for

Step 4: You will see the result once you click on the correct timing option.

Step 5: Keep your ticket handy for checking the result

Step 6: Tally the digits of your ticket with those mentioned on the result to confirm if your ticket has won any prize

HOW TO CLAIM THE PRIZE?

Winners will have to visit the office of the Nagaland State Lottery Department to claim the prize amount. They will have to submit their lottery ticket at the lottery department’s office. Winning candidates must carry valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, driving license, PAN Card and passport, among others. The concerned authorities will disburse the prize amount after conducting the verification process and deduction of taxes. Winners can claim their winning amount within 30 days from the declaration date of the result.

WHERE TO SUBMIT CLAIM FORMS?

Nagaland State Lottery organizes a draw every day at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. The results of today’s draw will be published on www.nagalandlotteries.com. Winners must make note of following points to claim the winning amount. If you won above Rs.1,00,000, you need to present a few records required by Nagaland State Lotteries Board.

Check details below:

Those who have won Rs 5000 and less, can submit there forms with agents. Rs 1 Lakh and less: Submit forms with Department of District Lottery Offices Rs 1 Lakh and less (Other State): Department of Directorate Rs 1 Lakh or above: Department of Director of State Lotteries Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 20 Lakhs: Amount Department of Deputy Director Rs 20 lakhs and Above: Department of Director

