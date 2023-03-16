Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Padma Morning Result For March 16 OUT; Check Winners List

NAGALAND STATE LOTTERY SAMBAD 2023: The Nagaland State Lottery Department has announced the result for Dear Padma Morning for Thursday, March 16. Results for Dear Venus Thursday and Dear Falcon Evening will be announced at 6 pm and 8 pm respectively. The results are declared everyday on the official sites of the Nagaland Lottery Department - www.nagalandlotteries.com and www.lotterysambad.com.

Those interested in trying their luck for the Lottery Sambad can purchase the Nagaland lottery tickets from any local lottery shop in the state. Each ticket of the lottery is priced at Rs 6. The Nagaland State Lottery department rolls out draws for various weekly lotteries daily. Check the full list of winning numbers for Dear Padma Morning Sambad lucky draw for March 16 below:

DEAR PADMA MORNING SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT

Winning Number for First prize worth Rs 1 Crore is 45G 27483

Winning Number for Consolation prize worth Rs 1,000 is 27483

Winning Number for 2nd prize worth Rs 9,000 are: To Be Updated Soon

Winning Number for 3rd prize worth Rs 450 are: To Be Updated Soon

Winning Number for 4th prize worth Rs 250 are: To Be Updated Soon

Winning Number for 5th prize worth Rs 120 are: To Be Updated Soon

HOW TO CHECK NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS FOR MARCH 16:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Option tabs for 1 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm will appear.

Step 3: Click on the option you want to check number for

Step 4: You will see the result once you click on the correct timing option.

Step 5: Keep your ticket handy for checking the result

Step 6: Tally the digits of your ticket with those mentioned on the result to confirm if your ticket has won any prize

HOW TO CLAIM THE PRIZE?

Winners will have to visit the office of the Nagaland State Lottery Department to claim the prize amount. They will have to submit their lottery ticket at the lottery department’s office. Winning candidates must carry valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, driving license, PAN Card and passport, among others. The concerned authorities will disburse the prize amount after conducting the verification process and deduction of taxes. Winners can claim their winning amount within 30 days from the declaration date of the result.

WHERE TO SUBMIT CLAIM FORMS?

Nagaland State Lottery organizes a draw every day at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. The results of today’s draw will be published on www.nagalandlotteries.com. Winners must make note of following points to claim the winning amount. If you won above Rs.1,00,000, you need to present a few records required by Nagaland State Lotteries Board.

Check details below:

Those who have won Rs 5000 and less, can submit there forms with agents. Rs 1 Lakh and less: Submit forms with Department of District Lottery Offices Rs 1 Lakh and less (Other State): Department of Directorate Rs 1 Lakh or above: Department of Director of State Lotteries Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 20 Lakhs: Amount Department of Deputy Director Rs 20 lakhs and Above: Department of Director

Read all the Latest India News here