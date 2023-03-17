NAGALAND STATE LOTTERY SAMBAD 2023: The Nagaland State Lottery Department will announce the result for Dear Hooghly Morning, Dear Earth Friday and Dear Vulture Evening for Friday, March 17 at 1pm, 6 pm and 8 pm respectively. The results are declared everyday on the official sites of the Nagaland Lottery Department - www.nagalandlotteries.com and www.lotterysambad.com.

Check the full list of winning numbers for Dear Hooghly Morning, Dear Earth Friday and Dear Vulture Evening Sambad lucky draw for March 17.

DEAR HOOGHLY MORNING SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT

Winning Number for First prize worth Rs 1 Crore is 54B 77836

Winning Number for Consolation prize worth Rs 1,000 is 77836

Winning Number for 2nd prize worth Rs 9,000 are

01105 14381 35495 49495 62774 66724 86243 87138 89911 97402

Winning Number for 3rd prize worth Rs 450 are

0299 1849 1871 1911 2199 6406 6721 7917 8753 9857

Winning Number for 4th prize worth Rs 250 are

0523 1293 3203 4794 5797 6592 7093 9133 9234 9631

Winning Number for 5th prize worth Rs 120 are

0282 1390 2044 2615 3303 5037 5504 6783 8412 9250

0287 1552 2046 2638 3429 5115 5603 7099 8534 9534

0389 1649 2124 2792 3818 5167 5714 7329 8571 9618

0610 1705 2143 2805 4585 5170 5777 7489 8653 9642

0819 1708 2180 2861 4594 5254 5850 7547 8679 9659

0881 1797 2216 2892 4659 5322 5908 7872 8690 9671

0909 1820 2252 2946 4673 5410 6002 8080 8701 9679

1101 1880 2342 3043 4727 5436 6195 8247 8767 9769

1299 1910 2409 3059 4901 5465 6309 8370 9076 9853

1340 2005 2553 3184 4949 5466 6367 8377 9121 9991

DEAR EARTH FRIDAY SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT AT 6 PM

Winning Number for First prize worth Rs 1 Crore is: To be updated

Winning Number for Consolation prize worth Rs 1,000 is To be updated

Winning Number for 2nd prize worth Rs 9,000 are: To be updated

Winning Number for 3rd prize worth Rs 450 are: To be updated

Winning Number for 4th prize worth Rs 250 are: To be updated

Winning Number for 5th prize worth Rs 120 are: To be updated

DEAR VULTURE EVENING SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT AT 8 PM

Winning Number for First prize worth Rs 1 Crore is: To be updated

Winning Number for Consolation prize worth Rs 1,000 is To be updated

Winning Number for 2nd prize worth Rs 9,000 are: To be updated

Winning Number for 3rd prize worth Rs 450 are: To be updated

Winning Number for 4th prize worth Rs 250 are: To be updated

Winning Number for 5th prize worth Rs 120 are: To be updated

Those interested in trying their luck for the Lottery Sambad can purchase the Nagaland lottery tickets from any local lottery shop in the state. Each ticket of the lottery is priced at Rs 6. The Nagaland State Lottery department rolls out draws for various weekly lotteries daily.

HOW TO CHECK NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS FOR MARCH 16:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Option tabs for 1 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm will appear.

Step 3: Click on the option you want to check number for

Step 4: You will see the result once you click on the correct timing option.

Step 5: Keep your ticket handy for checking the result

Step 6: Tally the digits of your ticket with those mentioned on the result to confirm if your ticket has won any prize

HOW TO CLAIM THE PRIZE?

Winners will have to visit the office of the Nagaland State Lottery Department to claim the prize amount. They will have to submit their lottery ticket at the lottery department’s office. Winning candidates must carry valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, driving license, PAN Card and passport, among others. The concerned authorities will disburse the prize amount after conducting the verification process and deduction of taxes. Winners can claim their winning amount within 30 days from the declaration date of the result.

WHERE TO SUBMIT CLAIM FORMS?

Nagaland State Lottery organizes a draw every day at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. The results of today’s draw will be published on www.nagalandlotteries.com. Winners must make note of following points to claim the winning amount. If you won above Rs.1,00,000, you need to present a few records required by Nagaland State Lotteries Board.

Check details below:

Those who have won Rs 5000 and less, can submit there forms with agents. Rs 1 Lakh and less: Submit forms with Department of District Lottery Offices Rs 1 Lakh and less (Other State): Department of Directorate Rs 1 Lakh or above: Department of Director of State Lotteries Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 20 Lakhs: Amount Department of Deputy Director Rs 20 lakhs and Above: Department of Director

