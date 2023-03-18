Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Dear Kosai Morning Result for March 18 OUT! Check Winners List

NAGALAND STATE LOTTERY SAMBAD 2023: The Nagaland State Lottery Department has announced the results for Dear Kosai Morning for Saturday, March 18 at 1pm The results for Dear Mars Saturday and Dear Ostrich Evening will be announced at 6 pm and 8 pm respectively. The department declares results everyday on the official sites of the Nagaland Lottery Department - www.nagalandlotteries.com and www.lotterysambad.com.

Check the full list of winning numbers for Dear Kosai Morning Sambad lucky draw for March 18 below.

DEAR KOSAI MORNING SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT

Winning Number for First prize worth Rs 1 Crore is 51C 88158

Winning Number for Consolation prize worth Rs 1,000 is 88158

Winning Number for 2nd prize worth Rs 9,000 are

07051 09218 19342 38049 39909 47149 52587 58496 89817 99940

Winning Number for 3rd prize worth Rs 450 are

1379 1610 1621 3475 4083 6485 6621 7797 8219 9818

Winning Number for 4th prize worth Rs 250 are

2249 2894 3051 4027 5952 6676 7306 8277 8976 9408

Winning Number for 5th prize worth Rs 120 are

0055 0880 1601 3058 4450 5240 6004 6654 7675 9270

0293 1168 1822 3137 4558 5538 6007 6666 8073 9358

0319 1315 2079 3246 4588 5585 6036 6748 8088 9364

0355 1355 2096 3440 4651 5727 6133 6816 8193 9610

0429 1384 2316 3521 4700 5766 6212 6910 8404 9651

0456 1394 2501 4048 4857 5789 6259 7224 8449 9705

0487 1472 2815 4130 5017 5807 6425 7307 8688 9709

0496 1540 2900 4196 5086 5815 6463 7416 8739 9795

0525 1574 3008 4216 5149 5821 6521 7569 8754 9852

0588 1589 3057 4300 5236 5973 6607 7597 9003 9943

DEAR MARS SATURDAY SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT AT 6 PM

Winning Number for First prize worth Rs 1 Crore is: Result at 6 pm

Winning Number for Consolation prize worth Rs 1,000 is: To be updated

Winning Number for 2nd prize worth Rs 9,000 are To be updated

Winning Number for 3rd prize worth Rs 450 are To be updated

Winning Number for 4th prize worth Rs 250 are To be updated

Winning Number for 5th prize worth Rs 120 are To be updated

DEAR OSTRICH EVENING SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT AT 8 PM

Winning Number for First prize worth Rs 1 Crore is: Result at 8 pm

Winning Number for Consolation prize worth Rs 1,000 is: To be updated

Winning Number for 2nd prize worth Rs 9,000 are To be updated

Winning Number for 3rd prize worth Rs 450 are To be updated

Winning Number for 4th prize worth Rs 250 are To be updated

Winning Number for 5th prize worth Rs 120 are To be updated

Those interested in trying their luck for the Lottery Sambad can purchase the Nagaland lottery tickets from any local lottery shop in the state. Each ticket of the lottery is priced at Rs 6. The Nagaland State Lottery department rolls out draws for various weekly lotteries daily.

HOW TO CHECK NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS FOR MARCH 18:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Option tabs for 1 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm will appear.

Step 3: Click on the option you want to check number for

Step 4: You will see the result once you click on the correct timing option.

Step 5: Keep your ticket handy for checking the result

Step 6: Tally the digits of your ticket with those mentioned on the result to confirm if your ticket has won any prize

HOW TO CLAIM THE PRIZE?

Winners will have to visit the office of the Nagaland State Lottery Department to claim the prize amount. They will have to submit their lottery ticket at the lottery department’s office. Winning candidates must carry valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, driving license, PAN Card and passport, among others. The concerned authorities will disburse the prize amount after conducting the verification process and deduction of taxes. Winners can claim their winning amount within 30 days from the declaration date of the result.

WHERE TO SUBMIT CLAIM FORMS?

Nagaland State Lottery organizes a draw every day at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. The results of today’s draw will be published on www.nagalandlotteries.com. Winners must make note of following points to claim the winning amount. If you won above Rs.1,00,000, you need to present a few records required by Nagaland State Lotteries Board.

Check details below:

Those who have won Rs 5000 and less, can submit there forms with agents. Rs 1 Lakh and less: Submit forms with Department of District Lottery Offices Rs 1 Lakh and less (Other State): Department of Directorate Rs 1 Lakh or above: Department of Director of State Lotteries Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 20 Lakhs: Amount Department of Deputy Director Rs 20 lakhs and Above: Department of Director

