A 41-year-old man in Nagpur died after taking two Viagra pills along with alcohol. Citing a study published in the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine, news.au.com reported that the man died of a cerebrovascular haemorrhage, which is when oxygen delivery to the brain is reduced.

The report stated that the man was staying at a hotel with a female friend, and the duo were drinking together before he took two 50mg tablets of sildenafil, which is sold under the brand name Viagra.

When he woke up the next morning, he felt “uneasiness”. He was also vomiting, and his female friend urged him to seek medical help. However, he dismissed her concerns, telling her he had experienced the symptoms previously, the report cited the March edition of the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine.

Once his condition started to get worse he was rushed to the hospital. But unfortunately, he was declared dead on arrival. According to the study, the man died of a cerebrovascular haemorrhage, which is when oxygen delivery to the brain is reduced.

The report stated that an autopsy ruled that the mixture of alcohol and the medication, as well as pre-existing high blood pressure, led to his death. His blood alcohol level was 0.186 – almost four times Australia’s legal driving limit of 0.05.

The news.au.com report stated that in India, the unsupervised and unprescribed use of Viagra has become rampant, with people using it for longer-lasting sexual intercourse rather than as an aid for erectile dysfunction.

The deceased did not have a prescription for the medication. Side effects of the drug include headaches, recurring upset stomach, blood pressure issues, flushing and nasal congestion.

Last year in July, a 25-year-old man died due to ‘Viagra overdose’ at a hotel 40 kilometres from Nagpur. The deceased was identified as Ajay Parteki. According to reports, Ajay fell unconscious in a room during sexual intercourse with his female friend.

The shocked woman immediately alerted their common friend who informed the police. During the investigation, no signs of injuries were found on his body. Police had found Viagra pills in his pocket. A case of accidental death was registered.

